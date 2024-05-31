AEW Personality Discusses Prospects of Vince McMahon Re-entering Wrestling Industry

Vince McMahon is no longer associated with WWE and TKO. The former CEO stepped down from his position on the Board of TKO and sold all his shares amid a lawsuit that has sparked a federal investigation. This move has left the WWE Universe and insiders wondering if McMahon is truly through with the business.

It has also sparked speculation about McMahon planning a comeback. These speculations were fueled by recent discussions online. Anyway, AEW personality Tony Schiavone recently discussed the prospects of Vince McMahon’s comeback.

Tony Schiavone comments on Vince McMahon’s potential return to the wrestling industry

Despite Vince McMahon leaving the wrestling industry, there are rumors that he might start a new company. Many think he won’t stay away for long because of his desire for control in the wrestling business.



While speaking on the What Happened When podcast, AEW commentator Tony Schiavone weighed in on the situation. According to him, it is highly unlikely that McMahon will make a comeback at this juncture. Moreover, Schiavone stated that the former WWE patriarch should enjoy the remainder of his life instead of making another comeback.

He told the outlet, “If he was in his 50s, maybe. I know you [Conrad] think we will. And of course, ego can drive people. But if I’m the age of Vince McMahon…what is he right now? 75? 76? And I’m a multi-billionaire, what the f*** do I want to do that s*** again for? Enjoy the remaining years of your life. I guess if you’ve got an ego that says you’ve got to work, or that you’ve got to be involved, I guess the remaining years of your life, enjoying the remaining years is working. But not for me dude.”

At 78, Schiavone believes McMahon should not dive back into the very taxing industry of professional wrestling. He also highlighted that although a person's ego can motivate them to continue working regardless of their age, he personally would not want to return to such a stressful job at an older age.

The future remains uncertain for Vince McMahon in the wrestling industry

At this point, McMahon has not made any public statement expressing his willingness to start a new company. However, it should be noted that McMahon made a comeback after temporarily retiring from WWE initially.

The TKO takeover occurred a few months after his return. Nonetheless, only time will tell if Vince McMahon has been planning a comeback all this while. We will have to wait and see.