Not The Rock Or Stone Cold, The Undertaker Once Named THIS WWE Legend As The Greatest Wrestler Of All Time

Naming the best wrestler of all time is subjective because there have been many incredible performers in different generations. The Undertaker is often hailed as the greatest wrestler of all time, both by his peers and fans. The Deadman once opined about who is the greatest professional wrestler of all time, having stepped foot with several wrestling icons throughout his wrestling career of three decades.

Speaking to ITN Wrestling in 2020, The Phenom settled the G.O.A.T debate with his views. He cited that the WrestleMania 25 match against Shawn Michaels was his finest WrestleMania moment. In terms of the quality of the match and the storytelling, it was one of the most incredible encounters of his career in the WWE ring. He added that in his eyes, Shawn Michaels is the greatest in-ring wrestler of all time.

Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker faced off twice at WrestleMania

The Heart Break Kid was probably one of The Undertaker's toughest challenges at the Grandest Stage of Them All, facing him twice in a row at WrestleMania 25 and 26. The fans went through a whirlwind of emotions with a compelling storyline as described by the former World Heavyweight Champion. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels put the streak and career on the line in the rematch at WrestleMania 26/ The former kept the streak alive in another spectacular showdown, making it the retirement match of The Heart Break Kid.

Advertisement

Shawn Michaels delivered some of the greatest wrestling matches of all time

The GOAT debate might be a matter of opinion, Shawn Michaels has been part of some of the most unforgettable matches in WWE history, showing why he is the best in-ring technician of all time in The Undertaker's opinion.

When his singles career took off in the early 1990s, HBK uplifted the standard of WWE matches with his talent. Aside from the two WrestleMania bouts against The Undertaker, a few of HBK's most iconic matches include Shawn Michaels vs Razor Ramon at WrestleMania 10; Shawn Michaels vs Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 21; Shawn Michaels vs Triple H at SummerSlam 2002; Shawn Michales vs Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 19, etc.

ALSO READ: The Undertaker Reveals He Once Lost His Temper And Attacked His Opponent For Real During WWE Match