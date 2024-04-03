‘One Year or Less’: Former Lakers Guard Makes Bold CLAIM on Lebron James’ Career Longevity

Lebron James has been one of the best offensive players in the NBA for almost two decades and has shown no signs of slowing down. However, a recent postgame statement by the four-time MVP regarding his career has added fuel to speculation about Lebron's time in the league.

In the Lakers' Sunday Night matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, James emerged as the leading points scorer, scoring 40 points, seven rebounds, and five assists on 76.5% shooting. The supporting cast, which consisted of Anthony Davis, Rui Hachimura, and D'Angelo Russell, also got their time to shine, combining 62 points, 30 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Speaking to The Athletic's Jovan Buha following a decisive 116-104 victory against the Nets, James addressed how long he expects to continue playing in the NBA: "Not very long. I'm not gonna play another 21 years, that's for damn sure. But not very long. I don't know when that door will close as far as when I'll retire. But I don't have much time left."

Within hours of the statement going viral, experts and former players began weighing in on the discussion. One expert in particular was former Lakers Shooting Guard and three-time Champion Danny Green.

Danny Green’s Bold Assertion on LeBron’s Career Longevity

Addressing James’ retirement comments on NBA Today with Malika Andrews, Green said, “I think Lebron plays maybe one more year (and retires), if not sooner. It could be this summer.”

Green further went on to add, “I see him extending (his contract) for one more year to play with Bronny (Lebron’s son). Even though we look at him as superhuman, he’s still a human being. Ultimately, father time always wins.”

In January 2023, James told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin that he wanted to play with his son before considering retirement. Bronny James recently finished his freshman season at USC and is yet to declare for the 2024 NBA Draft.

With Bronny’s NBA future currently uncertain, it remains to be seen how his Draft year will influence James’ contract signing.

As per Spotrac, James’ existing two-year $99 million deal includes a $51.4 million player option for the 2024-25 season.

