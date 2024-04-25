Shaquille O'Neal Reveals Feeling Huge Regret About Getting Paired with Lebron James at Cavaliers

Time moves fast and often some things from the past are forgotten by majority of the people. One of the forgotten aspects is Shaquille O'Neal's pairing with LeBron James on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2009-2010 season.

The Diesel was 37 years old when he arrived in Cleveland. He arrived at the Cavaliers as a legend of the game after already winning four titles with the LA Lakers and the Miami Heat. Shaq gave a bold statement and it was seen as a statement of intent after his move to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

What did Shaq say then and now?

Shaq stated in 2009, "My motto is very simple: Win a ring for the King." Host Adam Lefkoe questioned Hall of Famer Shaq about his time spent playing alongside LeBron James in the most recent episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq. Then, O'Neal said he thought he and James could have competed for a title if he hadn't been hurt.

On his recent podcast, Shaq said, “I wish we would've met two years earlier. Cause we were actually at number one. We were [the] number one seed. Yeah. I was a role player and then Big Baby broke my hand. So I had to sit out six weeks and then when I came back I was all out of rhythm and out of shape and we lost to Boston But I think if I'd have met him two years earlier, we definitely could have won. Definitely.”

The Cavaliers lost against Boston and James left the next season

That year the Cavs lost to the Boston Celtics by 4-2 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. A couple of months later, James left the team to “take his talents to South Beach”. Shaquille O’Neal left to play for the Boston Celtics the following year and after failing to win another ring, he retired with them in 2011. On the other hand, LeBron James is going strong at the age of 39 and has won four titles himself.

