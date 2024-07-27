Dream Come True: Jonathan Bennett Reveals The Groomsmen Trilogy's Main Storyline Will Involve A Gay Wedding

Jonathan Bennett expressed his excitement about filming a homosexual love tale for a Hallmark Channel show that was based in Santorini. He stated how important this initiative is to him and emphasized the importance of representation in the media.

Bennett disclosed that the next three films, The Groomsmen, starring him, Tyler Hynes, and B.J. Britt, will set a record by being the first Hallmark movie to center on a homosexual wedding.

Bennett talks about the new hallmark film

Bennett said at San Diego Comic-Con on July 25 that his character, Danny, is part of a story that not only examines themes of friendship and love but also revolves around a wedding. This endeavor is an important milestone for Hallmark, reflecting wider trends in media representation and diversity.

Bennett's delight in the part and the setting emphasizes the necessity of creating different tales and representing the LGBTQ+ community in mainstream media. His participation in this video demonstrates a developing appreciation for varied perspectives and tales in popular culture.

Bennett emphasized that by presenting a homosexual marriage as the main plot for the first time, Hallmark Channel had achieved a huge milestone. The LGBTQ+ community saw this as a significant accomplishment, as it gave them representation in these kinds of stories. The characters in this new trio are well defined: Danny is an ex-jock with a golden heart, Pete is a planning-loving physician, and Jackson is a chic and endearing social media agent.

The trilogy follows the romantic experiences of three closest friends from diverse origins, ethnicities, and sexual orientations. Their adventures take place in attractive settings, with each character finding love in Greece, Italy, and Bulgaria. The series follows their lives and relationships amid these breathtaking backdrops.

Bennett shares filming highlights and upcoming projects

Bennett characterized his filming experience in Greece, particularly on Santorini, as amazing. He expressed his excitement at filming in such a lovely location and stressed how great it was to work with Tyler Hynes and B.J. Britt. The joy of producing a homosexual love tale in a dreamy setting made the experience a career highlight for him.

Bennett shared his excitement for his new film, pointing out that it incorporates aspects of Greece, travel, friendship, and romance. He thought the film's flawless integration of these elements exceeded all expectations. In an Instagram post earlier this month, he provided details about his experiences on site.

Bennett is scheduled to host Finding Mr. Christmas, Hallmark's first reality competition series, later in the year in addition to his film work. He expressed his gratitude for the chance to share poignant tales and expressed the hope that the audience will identify with and find value in them.

Bennett emphasized that the goal of their work is to connect with people while also enjoying the process. The Groomsmen flicks, starring Bennett, are set to premiere on Hallmark+ this autumn.

