Taylor Swift Slammed for ‘Absurd’ Private Jet Usage After Burning Tons of Fuel to Meet BF Travis Kelce and Eras Tour

Taylor Swift is continuously in the headlines following her trips from her private jet. Recently, a BBC presenter has called her out for the same and even asked her to “sell” the jets.

Taylor Swift called out for ‘absurd’ private jet use after spending almost 138 tons of fuel to meet BF Travis Kelce

Chris Packham, a BBC host has called out Taylor Swift for her private jet use as earlier it was reported she spent around 138 tons of fuel last year which included her trips to meet her NFL boyfriend Travis Kelce, besides her travel for the Eras Tour.

Packman told The Mirror, “We know that private jets are the single greatest contributor when it comes to jet aviation fuel and the least efficient because they're carrying one person.”

The nature presenter was even outraged by the pop sensation after she sent a cease-and-desist order for social media blogger Jack Sweeney who often shares her international use of her two private jets. He said, “So [Sweeney] called her out and she ­threatened to sue him.”

The environmentalist and award-winning wildlife photographer even asked the global star to ‘“sell” some of her personal planes to contribute to minimizing the impact created by her on the climate crisis. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Chris believes, instead of suing the blogger who tracked her jets, she should have instead said that she has to “change her practice” and “sell” her “private jets.”

According to Chris who is best known for presenting the BBC nature series Springwatch since 2009, this statement by Swift would have given a powerful message to help the planet following her massive influence.

Advertisement

Reports claimed Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce's romance is not good for the environment

Earlier, there were reports that the romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, which started last year, is not good for the environment.

The singer who owns a Dassault Falcon 7x, and a Dassault Falcon 900, burned massive tons of jet fuel in just three months, following her frequent travels to meet the quarterback besides her various trips to South American venues for her record-breaking Eras Tour.

Meanwhile, the Lover singer recently performed at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal, on Saturday, May 25. She will next head to Madrid, Spain to perform at the Santiago Bernabeu, home of the Real Madrid football club for two days.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Puts Live Version Of Surprise TTPD Songs On Sale For Limited Period; Deets Inside