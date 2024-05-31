Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs’ newest addition as a wide receiver has been grabbing all the attention this week. The reason being-- his Tik-Tok video which has gone viral on social media.

Kansas City Chiefs rookie wide receiver in his Tik-Tok video is seen making it rain $1 bills on his girlfriend, Tia Jones, as she twerks in their bathroom. The couple also flaunts their expensive jewellery

This viral video has unleashed a plethora of mixed reactions among the fans about the rookie wide receiver on the internet.

Fans React to Xavier Worthy’s TikTok

The video has sparked a wave of reactions from fans, with some questioning the Chiefs' player selection criteria.

One fan quipped, "Chiefs sure know how to find the highest character players!"

ALSO READ: Patrick Mahomes Joins Hands With THIS Wide Receiver in Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy's Absence

Another joked, "Hard not to picture him on the floor right after the video picking up each dollar bill."

ALSO READ: Xavier Worthy's Injury Puts the Chiefs' Dream of 3-Peat in Danger Amid Rashee Rice and Harrison Butker's Troubles

One fan mockingly acknowledged the Chiefs' success despite having "loose cannons" on the team, by commenting, "Crazy how the Chiefs have some loose cannons like this yet somehow end up in the Super Bowl."

Another fan adds “chiefs players are interesting to say the least”

Xavier Worthy’s record breaking combine performance

Excusing the viral Tik-Tok for a moment, this is not the first time the Kansas City Chiefs rookie has made it to the headlines.

Worthy recently had a record-breaking performance at the 2024 NFL. He had set a new Combine record with an official 4.21-second 40-yard dash, earning him a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, where his cleats will now surely be immortalized.

Xavier Worthy's journey to the Chiefs

The Chiefs made a bold move to trade with the Buffalo Bills and move up four spots in the draft to select Worthy, a speedy wide receiver from Texas.

Worthy expressed his excitement about catching passes from Patrick Mahomes, stating, "It's a dream come true. Mahomes' throws, the crowd, the energy… I'm ready to light it up."

After being drafted, Worthy and Jones celebrated by taking a private plane to Kansas City, where they were greeted by Coach Reid and the Chiefs' welcome committee.

While Worthy's viral video may have drawn some mixed reactions from the fans, it is very difficult to overlook his record-breaking speed and potential as a dynamic receiver for the Chiefs' explosive offense.

Fans are now eager to watch if the rookie wide receiver can handle the spotlight as well as on the field as he has been managing to do outside of it.

ALSO READ: Fans Hilariously Blame Rashee Rice As Xavier Worthy's Car Is Stolen From His Home: 'Trying Everything to Stay WR1'