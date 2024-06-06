Dexcom G7 CGM now pairs directly with Apple watch for seamless glucose monitoring; Details inside

DexCom, Inc., a market leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems, has recently announced a game-changing feature for its Dexcom G7 CGM System. The Dexcom G7 can now connect directly to the Apple Watch, making it the first and only CGM system that provides real-time glucose readings on your wrist without the need for an iPhone as per Investing.com. This update aims to provide greater convenience and freedom, particularly for activities such as running or dining out, where carrying a phone can be inconvenient.

Convenience for active lifestyles

Pairing the Dexcom G7 CGM directly with an Apple Watch is a huge benefit for users, especially when running or dining out, where carrying a phone is not practical. This new feature allows users to receive glucose information and personalized alerts right on their wrist. According to Jake Leach, Dexcom's executive vice president and COO, "The new feature has been highly requested by users and aligns with our goal of allowing people with diabetes to manage their health how they choose."

Availability and requirements

The Direct to Apple Watch feature is currently available for Dexcom G7 users in the United States, United Kingdom, and Ireland. This functionality will be expanded to additional markets later this month. To use the Direct to Apple Watch functionality, users require:

Dexcom G7 app version 2.1

An Apple Watch Series 6 or later running watchOS 10 or later

An iPhone with iOS 17 or later

Aside from monitoring glucose levels, pairing with the Apple Watch allows users to track other health factors that can influence those levels, such as activity, menstrual cycle, and sleep. And the best part? All of this important data is safely stored in the Health app, providing users with a complete picture of their diabetes health. It's like having a personal health assistant on your wrist!

Financial insights and market performance

Investors are buzzing about Dexcom's new Direct to Apple Watch feature, and they're likely looking into the company's finances. According to the most recent reports, Dexcom is worth $46.41 billion, proving its dominance in the medical device market. With a high price-to-earnings ratio of 70.38, investors appear to expect significant earnings growth in the future.

Dexcom's been on a roll lately. They've seen a whopping 25.78% revenue growth in the last year, up to Q1 2024, indicating that more and more people are getting on board with their products. Furthermore, Dexcom's top executives have been buying back shares, which typically indicates that they are optimistic about the company's future.

Even though several analysts have recently reduced their earnings forecasts, Dexcom's stock has delivered strong returns over the last ten years. Dexcom seems to have a track record of bouncing back and creating long-term value.

