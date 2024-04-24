Emirates Airlines Praised for Their Service in Helping a Daughter on Her Father's Behalf

The exceptional customer service of Emirates Airlines is highlighted through a recent incident involving a teenage traveler who missed her connecting flight in Dubai. Manish Kalghatgi, a resident of Puducherry, shares his daughter's travel mishap and the subsequent experience.

A father’s apprehension turns into thankfulness

Manish Kalghatgi’s 15-year-old daughter was on her first ever solo international flight from Casablanca to Chennai via Dubai. While she felt excited about this adventure; her father was still very nervous considering the difficulties experienced by Emirates due to adverse weather conditions in Dubai recently.

As expected, the flights were affected and so she could not make it for her next flight at 2 am in Dubai. However what followed testified how committed Emirates is when it comes to caring for its customers.

Extraordinary customer care during challenging times

Kalghatgi used social media platforms to commend Emirates’ immediate and effective response towards the difficult situation. On arrival at Dubai airport, his daughter was met by Emirates staff who informed her about the changes made and took her to a transit hotel room where she could rest before catching another plane. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

At the same time an Emirates executive called Kalghatgi himself at 4 o’clock in the morning informing him about the missed connection as well as steps taken to ensure that his daughter is safe.

The airline’s excellent communication skills and proactive approach removed any fears he had regarding his daughter’s safety and comfort.

Advertisement

Emirates defines customer orientation

During the challenging period of flooding, which resulted in a temporary halt of operations at Dubai International Airport, Emirates airlines ensured that their customers' expectations were met with nothing short of exceptional service.

Despite the logistical challenges posed by adverse weather conditions, the company's commitment to passenger welfare remained at the forefront. The company demonstrated a genuine dedication to consumer satisfaction and provided exceptional service.

Manish Kalghatgi's commendation serves as proof to the immense value of exceptional customer service in fostering trust and loyalty among travelers. Despite the obstacles posed by adverse weather conditions, Emirates' dedication to passenger welfare sets a commendable example for the entire aviation industry.

ALSO READ: Giant Alligator halts air traffic at Florida air force base; Watch here