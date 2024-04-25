The Ray-Ban and EssilorLuxottica collaboration has sent the technology world into a spin. The talk of the town is the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses of the second generation, and for a good reason: they're selling like hotcakes.

Numerous options for numerous faces

Finding that perfect fit just became simpler than ever. Ray-Ban presents the Skyler frames, which have a stylish cat-eye design reminiscent of old-world glamor. These frames were designed to be classic and timeless for smaller faces.

However, they have also taken your comments and suggestions into account by introducing a low bridge option in our Headliner frames. There will be no slipping off or discomfort anymore, only a perfect fit made with your comfort in mind.

With the Ray-Ban Remix platform, the possibilities are endless. Imagine hundreds of combinations of frame and lens you can mix together to achieve an individualized look that is so much yours alone.

In addition, their new styles now allow prescription lenses, ensuring everyone has clear vision. Pre-order Skyler and Headliner low bridge fit now on meta.com and ray-ban.com, available in select countries worldwide.

For fashion-forward fans, they are introducing a limited edition Ray-Ban Meta for Scuderia inspired by Ferrari's iconic legacy. This partnership is exclusive to Miami 2024, where Ferrari's racing heritage intersects with Ray-Ban's time-honored designs and cutting-edge technology from Meta.

Sharing your views while you’re on a video call

There are some moments which should not remain unshared because they are so precious in people’s life experiences. That is why Ray-Ban brings you an amazing feature: sharing your view during video calls hands-free.

When exploring stunning landscapes or seeking advice at the grocery store, stay connected with your loved ones every step of the way. This feature will be rolled out gradually and soon be available on Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses for seamless communication on the move.

Meta AI makes smarter glasses

The smart glasses are now smarter than ever powered by Meta AI. Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses have everything you need, from integrated audio to an ultra-wide 12 MP camera, so forget about juggling multiple devices.

Now, with Meta AI, you can take control with simple voice commands. Ask questions, get real-time information, and even receive smart suggestions based on what you see.

This latest multimodal AI update pushes the boundaries of functionality even further. Whether reading a foreign menu or exploring new surroundings, your smart glasses have it all covered for you.

Just ask, and they will give you instant translations or useful insights without having to pick up your phone at all times. Beta testing is currently taking place in the US and Canada, bringing a true immersive experience closer to you.

