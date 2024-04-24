WhatsApp is the most widely used instant messaging app across all platforms, including iOS, Android, and Windows, with about 2.78 billion active users. Nonetheless, the Meta-owned business frequently releases new features to stay ahead of Telegram, Signal, and its other competitors.

Among the most recent are a text formatting tool, a conversation filter, and a date search function. WhatsApp is now testing a new feature that will offer value and keep users engaged with its app.

WhatsApp might soon allow you to share files without the internet

Users can share a variety of files, including documents and photos, with other WhatsApp users in their vicinity through a local network without using cellular data or an internet connection. This feature was made public by screenshots from WhatsApp's Android beta version 2.24.9.22, which were provided by WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp will provide a feature called People Nearby that allows users to securely and instantly share any content between two phones using end-to-end encryption. No formal word has been released on how WhatsApp plans to achieve this, though. WhatsApp is probably going to use Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) to transfer files across Android phones in a manner akin to Google's Fast Pair-based Quick Share feature.

This would significantly lower mobile data costs for individuals who need to exchange a lot of images or videos with friends or family during a gathering. Furthermore, WhatsApp's 'People nearby' function will be helpful in these circumstances because it might be challenging to send files between iPhones and Android smartphones.

It is anticipated that WhatsApp will require more time to test the 'People nearby' functionality. It is looking for beta testers' feedback. It will take action to modify the user interface appropriately in response to the feedback, and any flaws found will be fixed.

The business will then release the new feature to the general market. In related news, Meta is currently testing an AI chatbot on Instagram and WhatsApp in India. Users who have beta versions of the app can access the AI chatbot. The search bar and Meta AI are connected. Utilizing Llama 2 (Large Language Model Meta AI 2), the next-generation AI chatbot can comprehend intricate user inquiries and provide clear, concise real-time responses.

