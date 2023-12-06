Who is Xochitl Gomez? Exploring the life and career of the newly crowned winner of Dancing with the Stars season 32

The official winner of Season 32 of Dancing With the Stars has been announced! Tuesday night marked the end of the season as Val Chmerkovskiy and Xochitl Gomez were presented with the Len Goodman Mirrorball trophy. Gomez received a perfect score on her foxtrot in the first finale round, and many Twitter users praised her performance, saying she deserved the win.

Xochiti, who first appeared in Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange series, has already had a significant impact on the MCU. Now, she becomes the first Marvel star to win DWTS, making history. In the 2022 film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Gomez made her screen debut as America Chavez, an interdimensional traveler.

In this article, we take a look at the actress' life, career, and how she rose to fame after entering the MCU!

Who is Xochitl Gomez?

Early life

Gomez was born in Los Angeles, California, on April 29, 2006. Driven by a love of theater and storytelling, Xochitl Gomez embarked on her career in entertainment at a young age. Although specifics regarding her childhood and early years may remain confidential, her entry into the industry demonstrates a talent that surpasses her years.

Advertisement

Love for music and acting

Gomez performed in 22 full-length musicals until the age of twelve. She persisted in doing musical theater. She performed in student films as well. Gomez has stated that her love for acting stems from her experiences in musical theater.

For her breakthrough performance in the Netflix series The Babysitters Club, where she played Dawn Schafer, Xochitl Gomez received a lot of acclaim. Xochitl received recognition for her portrayal of Dawn, a character recognized for her environmental activism and upbeat demeanor, for lending a part of her nuance and genuineness.

Gomez's entry into Marvel Cinematic Universe

The actress's career took a big turn when she joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It was announced in 2021 that Xochitl Gomez would play America Chavez in the eagerly awaited movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Miss America, America Chavez, is a superhero possessing extraterrestrial abilities. Her casting as the first Latina superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was a historic moment.

Advocate of social cause

Gomez has shown an ambition to use her fame to further social causes. Whether it's supporting positive messages, raising awareness of environmental issues, or embracing her cultural background, Xochitl is emerging as a role model for younger audiences who admire her for both her skills and her morals.

ALSO READ: Are Cardi B and Offset splitting up? Exploring their relationship as rapper shares cryptic Instagram stories amid breakup rumors