Addison Pierre Maalouf, also known online as YourFellowArab or Arab, is a popular YouTuber. And if reports are to be believed, he has been abducted in Haiti. The YouTuber from Georgia is said to have visited the country plagued by gang warfare before going missing.

YourFellowArab gets kidnapped in Haiti

Since July of last year, Maalouf—who is famous for traveling into dangerous regions free of tourists—hasn't posted anything on his Instagram page. As per DailyMail, the YouTuber was in Haiti to interview Jimmy Barbecue Cerisier, who is regarded as the most powerful gang leader in the country. According to reports, a gang known as the 400 Mawozo kidnapped YourFellowArab on March 14, 2024.

YouTubers and local news outlets confirm Arab's abduction

During a recent livestream, streamer Sneako addressed Maalouf's kidnapping by stating, "Arab has been kidnapped in Haiti. He has been kidnapped for 15 days. YourFellowArab, a YouTuber and a good friend, a love speech member... free Arab and pray for Arab. Arab has been kidnapped for 15 days. I just saw an article. Yeah, I know, a random announcement. A random announcement, I know.”

According to local news outlet Haiti24, Malouf and one of his colleagues were abducted on March 14, just twenty-four hours after arriving in the nation. According to the article, they were taken hostage by the 400 Mawozo gang and held for a $600,000 ransom, of which $40,000 has been paid thus far.

Despite the lack of confirmation from US officials, fellow YouTubers Miles Routledge and Lalem claimed on social media that Malouf had been abducted in Haiti. Routledge even claimed to have had direct communication with Malouf through the kidnappers.

Advertisement

Who is Addison Pierre Maalouf, aka Your Fellow Arab?

Based on his social media accounts, Addison Pierre Maalouf is an American YouTuber who resides in Atlanta, Georgia. Based on the Lebanese flag that appears in the bio of every social media account he has, it is highly probable that he is of Lebanese heritage. He is famous for his YouTube channel, which has over a million subscribers and features travel vlogs from the unknown—dangerous locations that most tourists wouldn't visit.



He identifies himself as a wanderer, comedian, and storyteller on his 341,000-follower Instagram page. He has more than 622,000 followers on Twitch as well. Malouf has had several recent adventures, including visiting a Mexican drug cartel and producing a series of videos about his experiences there. The YouTuber announced on X on March 10 that he was leaving for "another one of those trips."

ALSO READ: Gypsy Rose Blanchard announces split from husband just months after prison release: 'I am learning to listen to my heart'