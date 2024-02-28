Who Was Kanokporn Tangsuan? Disney Sued After NYU Doctor Dies From Allergic Reaction After Dining At Restaurant

NYU doctor dies after eating at Disney restaurant; her husband sues for negligence. Disney was accused of failing to prevent allergen exposure.

By Shovan Roy
Updated on Feb 28, 2024  |  01:08 AM IST |  2.7K
Kanokporn Tangsuan dies of food poison; husband sues Disneyland
Kanokporn Tangsuan dies of food poison; husband sues Disneyland ( Instagram/ Facebook )
Key Highlight
  • Doctor Tangsuan died after dining at Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant
  • Husband Jeffrey Piccolo filed a lawsuit against Disney

Trigger warning: This article contains a reference to the tragic death

A New York University doctor, Kanokporn Tangsuan, tragically passed away after dining at Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant in Disney Springs, Florida. Her husband, Jeffrey Piccolo, has filed a lawsuit against Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, accusing them of negligence. Tangsuan had made her nut and dairy allergies clear to the waitstaff, yet she was served food that contained these allergens.

The tragic incident

Tangsuan ordered broccoli and corn fritter, scallops, and onion rings. After dinner, she began feeling unwell while exploring the shopping complex. She entered Planet Hollywood, where she experienced severe difficulty breathing and collapsed. 

Despite the immediate administration of an epi-pen, she passed away at a local hospital. The medical examiner's investigation revealed that she died due to anaphylaxis caused by elevated levels of dairy and nuts in her system.

Kanokporn Tangsuan dies of food poison; husband sues Disneyland

The lawsuit

Piccolo's lawsuit claims that Disney failed to properly educate, train, and instruct its employees to ensure that food indicated as allergen-free or requested to be made allergen-free was indeed free of allergens. 

The suit also alleges that Disney had control over the menu of food offered, the hiring and training of the waitstaff, and the policies and procedures regarding food allergies at Disney Springs restaurants.

Kanokporn Tangsuan

Seeking justice

Piccolo is seeking damages in excess of $50,000 pursuant to Florida's wrongful death act, in addition to mental pain and suffering, loss of income, and funeral expenses. Disney has not yet responded to requests for comment.

This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the importance of taking food allergies seriously and ensuring that restaurants and their staff are properly trained to handle such situations.

FAQ

What did Tangsuan order at the restaurant?
Tangsuan ordered broccoli and corn fritter, scallops, and onion rings.
What is Piccolo seeking in damages?
Piccolo is seeking damages in excess of $50,000 for wrongful death, mental pain and suffering, loss of income, and funeral expenses.
