TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Kyle Marisa Roth, a popular TikToker, passed away at the age of 36, her family revealed on Monday. She gained popularity on TikTok by talking about contentious Hollywood blind items. On social media on Monday, her sister Lindsay Roth shared the news, stating that she "passed away last week." However, the cause of her death remained unclear.

Lindsay Roth said, "As a family, we are still processing and deciding how to properly celebrate and honor her life. I know she touched so many people with her humor, intelligence, beauty, gossip, activism, athleticism, and more—she had so many gifts.”

Kyle's mother shares a heart-breaking post

Jacquie, Kyle's mother, also shared on LinkedIn how she is coping with the death of her daughter. She wrote, "This is not a platform for personal life shares but so many of my connections on this platform go back years, and I have a devastating loss to share. My daughter, Kyle, has passed away. She touched some of your lives personally and some of your lives via her immense life on another platform. Kyle loved and lived fiercely. Nothing makes sense now and we'll understand more in the next few days. Be kind to one another, please."

Who was Kylie Marisa Roth?

With over 175,000 followers on TikTok, Kyle Marisa Roth has gained attention for her opinions on contentious Hollywood blind items. The TikTok star earned fame by often weighing in on celebrity rumors and entertainment news and posting videos of herself with her signature catchphrase, "You want more? I'll give you more."

In her most recent video, Kyle described the platform's permanent account ban. She also talked about paying her expenses and how she recently monetized her account in the reel.

