Bigg Boss OTT 2 EXCLUSIVE Video: Avinash Sachdev reveals who according to him is a gossip monger on the show

Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by Salman Khan, premiered on June 17 and will announce the winner soon. Contestant Avinash Sachdev was eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 2 in the most recent episode. Avinash's name never failed to make it to the news during his time on the show. Sachdev, who was recently evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2, during an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla shared who according to him is a gossip monger on the show. He expressed his views on the same.

Avinash Sachdev about being called Gossip Monger by Fukra Insaan:

During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Bigg Boss OTT 2 former contestant Avinash Sachdev, when asked about Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan calling him a gossip monger, the actor just smiled.

Further, when Avinash was asked, who according to him is the Gossip Monger in the Bigg Boss House, he gave a firm reply and said, “The biggest gossip monger in the house is Manisha.”

Avinash Sachdev's journey in Bigg Boss OTT 2

Avinash Sachdev rose to prominence after his stint in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. Viewers were drawn to his humorous personality and honesty. The actor also had several disagreements with housemates during his stint.

Avinash also managed to grab headlines during his stint on several occasions. Be it his bond with Falaq Naazz, Bebika’s father Pandit Janardhan Dhurve's prediction about his marriage with his ex-wife, or Palak Purswani's accusation against him.

Meanwhile, Sachdev was evicted from the show during a double-eviction, held during the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode. He marked his exit from the show along with contestant Jad Hadid. Avinash managed to develop strong bonds of friendship too, during his time on Bigg Boss OTT 2.

After Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, Avinash Sachdev is all set for his upcoming projects. On the work front, the actor is known for his performance in the show Chotti Bahu. Sachdev started his career in 2004 working on TV serial Hatim as an assistant director. He also made an appearance in Balika Vadhu – Lamhe Pyaar Ke, and Qubool Hai. He worked closely with actor and producer Farhan Aktar during the shooting of the movie Rock On.

