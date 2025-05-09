ACM Awards 2025 Full Winners List: From Lainey Wilson to Cody Johnson, Check Out Biggest Nods at Music Night

Country music's biggest names came together on May 8 for the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards.

With a combination of established fan favorites and breakout acts, the ACM Awards 2025 showcased country music's changing landscape and celebrated artists whose impact continues to define the genre.

Lainey Wilson was the night's biggest winner, collecting several awards, including the highly sought-after Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, and more.

Presenters such as Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Crystal Gayle, Little Big Town, ERNEST, Lionel Richie, Gabby Barrett, Gretchen Wilson, Lee Ann Womack, Jordan Davis, Green, Rita Wilson, Kelly Sutton, etc., added to the celebration of country music at the event.

Check out the ACM Awards 2025 complete winners list

The following is the entire list of winners from the evening.

Female Artist Of The Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Ella Langley

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson: Winner

Male Artist Of The Year

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Jelly Roll

Chris Stapleton: Winner

Morgan Wallen

Entertainer Of The Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Jelly Roll

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson: Winner

Duo Of The Year

Brooks & Dunn: Winner

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Muscadine Bloodline

The War and Treaty

Group Of The Year

Flatland Cavalry

Little Big Town

Old Dominion: Winner

Rascal Flatts

The Red Clay Strays

New Duo Or Group Of The Year

Restless Road

The Red Clay Strays: Winner

Treaty Oak Revival

New Female Artist Of The Year

Kassi Ashton

Ashley Cooke

Dasha

Ella Langley: Winner

Jessie Murph

New Male Artist Of The Year

Gavin Adcock

Shaboozey

Zach Top: Winner

Tucker Wetmore

Bailey Zimmerman

Album Of The Year

Am I Okay? (I’ll Be Fine) - Megan Moroney

Beautifully Broken - Jelly Roll

Cold Beer & Country Music - Zach Top

F-1 Trillion - Post Malone

Whirlwind - Lainey Wilson: Winner

Single Of The Year

A Bar Song (Tipsy) - Shaboozey

Dirt Cheap - Cody Johnson

I Had Some Help - Post Malone, Morgan Wallen

White Horse - Chris Stapleton

You look like you love me - Ella Langley, Riley Green: Winner

Song Of The Year

4x4xU - Lainey Wilson

The Architect - Kacey Musgraves

Dirt Cheap - Cody Johnson: Winner

I Had Some Help - Post Malone, Morgan Wallen

You look like you love me - Ella Langley, Riley Green

Cowboys Cry Too - Kelsea Ballerini, Noah Kahan

I Had Some Help - Post Malone, Morgan Wallen

I’m Gonna Love You - Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood

We don’t fight anymore - Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton

You look like you love me - Ella Langley, Riley Green: Winner

Artist-Songwriter of The Year

Luke Combs

ERNEST

HARDY

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson: Winner

Songwriter Of The Year

Jessi Alexander

Jessie Jo Dillon: Winner

Ashley Gorley

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

