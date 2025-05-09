ACM Awards 2025 Full Winners List: From Lainey Wilson to Cody Johnson, Check Out Biggest Nods at Music Night
Lainey Wilson and Ella Langley win top honors at ACM Awards 2025; keep reading to view the complete list of winners.
Country music's biggest names came together on May 8 for the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards.
With a combination of established fan favorites and breakout acts, the ACM Awards 2025 showcased country music's changing landscape and celebrated artists whose impact continues to define the genre.
Lainey Wilson was the night's biggest winner, collecting several awards, including the highly sought-after Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, and more.
Presenters such as Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Crystal Gayle, Little Big Town, ERNEST, Lionel Richie, Gabby Barrett, Gretchen Wilson, Lee Ann Womack, Jordan Davis, Green, Rita Wilson, Kelly Sutton, etc., added to the celebration of country music at the event.
Check out the ACM Awards 2025 complete winners list
The following is the entire list of winners from the evening.
Female Artist Of The Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Ella Langley
Megan Moroney
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson: Winner
Male Artist Of The Year
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Jelly Roll
Chris Stapleton: Winner
Morgan Wallen
Entertainer Of The Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Jelly Roll
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson: Winner
Duo Of The Year
Brooks & Dunn: Winner
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Muscadine Bloodline
The War and Treaty
Group Of The Year
Flatland Cavalry
Little Big Town
Old Dominion: Winner
Rascal Flatts
The Red Clay Strays
New Duo Or Group Of The Year
Restless Road
The Red Clay Strays: Winner
Treaty Oak Revival
Red Clay Strays
New Female Artist Of The Year
Kassi Ashton
Ashley Cooke
Dasha
Ella Langley: Winner
Jessie Murph
Ella Langley
New Male Artist Of The Year
Gavin Adcock
Shaboozey
Zach Top: Winner
Tucker Wetmore
Bailey Zimmerman
Zach Top
Album Of The Year
Am I Okay? (I’ll Be Fine) - Megan Moroney
Beautifully Broken - Jelly Roll
Cold Beer & Country Music - Zach Top
F-1 Trillion - Post Malone
Whirlwind - Lainey Wilson: Winner
Single Of The Year
A Bar Song (Tipsy) - Shaboozey
Dirt Cheap - Cody Johnson
I Had Some Help - Post Malone, Morgan Wallen
White Horse - Chris Stapleton
You look like you love me - Ella Langley, Riley Green: Winner
Song Of The Year
4x4xU - Lainey Wilson
The Architect - Kacey Musgraves
Dirt Cheap - Cody Johnson: Winner
I Had Some Help - Post Malone, Morgan Wallen
You look like you love me - Ella Langley, Riley Green
Cowboys Cry Too - Kelsea Ballerini, Noah Kahan
I Had Some Help - Post Malone, Morgan Wallen
I’m Gonna Love You - Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood
We don’t fight anymore - Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton
You look like you love me - Ella Langley, Riley Green: Winner
Artist-Songwriter of The Year
Luke Combs
ERNEST
HARDY
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson: Winner
Songwriter Of The Year
Jessi Alexander
Jessie Jo Dillon: Winner
Ashley Gorley
Chase McGill
Josh Osborne
