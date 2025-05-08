What was Krushna Abhishek's confession that left all contestants in tears? Watch Laughter Chefs PROMO

Laughter Chefs, the popular cooking reality show, will be featuring the mothers of the contestants in its upcoming episodes. Colors TV shared a new promo of Laughter Chefs on their official Instagram page, showcasing the mothers coming in to assist their children with cooking. This special segment is aired in honor of Mother’s Day, which is celebrated on May 11. It is also seen how Krushna Abhishek touched everyone’s hearts with an emotional confession about his late mother and his childhood.

In the promo, we see the mothers of contestants Ankita Lokhande, Elvish Yadav, Samarth Jurel, and Nia Sharma helping their children while playful banter among the contestants continues. During this. Krushna Abhishek shared how his mother’s friend took care of him and his sister Aarti Singh, raising them as her own children, fulfilling a promise she made to Krushna's mother.

Watch Krushna Abhishek's emotional confession here-

Krushna Abhishek confessed, "Jab mai 2 saal ka tha, aur meri mother expire ho gayi. Geeta aunty, inhone meri mother ko promise kiya tha, 'Tumhare bacho ko mai bada karungi.' Jab Aarti ki abhi shaadi hui thi toh inhone kaha, 'Maine apna vaada pura kiya.' (When I was two years old, my mom passed away. Geeta aunty promised my mother 'I will raise your kids.' When Aarti got married now, Geeta aunty said 'I fulfilled my promise')."

The comedian-actor continued, "Friendship ki asli missal. I love you aur aaj puri duniya ke beech mei mei yeh kehna chahta hu. Aur khana banana inhone hi sikhaya muje. (She is the inspiration of a real friend. I love you, and I want to tell you this in front of everyone today. Also, she taught me cooking)." Krushna's emotional life story leaves all contestants teary-eyed.

For the uninformed, Laughter Chefs consists of several celebrities as contestants like Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Karan Kundrra, Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma, Aly Goni and more

Laughter Chefs premiered on January 25 and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM.

