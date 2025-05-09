Night Traveller: Park Bo Gum gets offer to lead Boys of Flowers' writer's next, following Good Boy role; report

Park Bo Gum has a packed schedule in 2025, building on the success of his role as Yang Gwan Sik in When Life Gives You Tangerines. According to a May 9 exclusive report by SPOTV News, the actor has been offered the lead role in an upcoming drama titled Night Traveller (working title), written by an acclaimed writer. This new project adds to his growing list of commitments for the year, which includes various movies, TV series and variety shows.

Park Bo Gum, who is currently gearing up for the release of his comedy series Good Boy, has been offered his next K-drama role. The story has been penned down by Yoon Ji Ryun, who is best known for his works in popular shows like Lee Min Ho's Boys Over Flowers and Lee Je Hoon's Move to Heaven. Park Bo Gum is reportedly positively reviewing the project and might soon inform of whether or not he wants to be a part of it.

Park Bo Gum was last seen in the Netflix romantic drama When Life Gives You Tangerines. He won hearts as a green flag husband in the series, starring opposite IU. The duo's chemistry and poignant acting made it a global favorite. During the drama's airing, Park Bo Gum also hosted a music variety show titled The Seasons: Park Bo-gum's Cantabile. It was the seventh season of KBS' late-night talk show, where the actor conversed with various South Korean celebrities and stunned them with his singing skills.

Besides Seasons, Park Bo Gum also showcased his hosting skills in the Baeksang Arts Awards 2025. The actor's next work, Good Boy, also starring Kim Soo Hyun, will release on May 31 simultaneously on three global OTT platforms— Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video. To promote Good Boy, Park Bo Gum will be appearing on Hyell’s Club, the YouTube variety show hosted by his Reply 1988 co-star, Hyeri. Besides these, he is also confirmed for a movie, director Kim Han Min's The Sword, Godumakhan's Sword.

With the addition of Night Traveller to Park Bo Gum's busy schedule, it is evident that he is currently one of the hottest South Korean actors and 2025 will be an exciting year for him.

