Who Was Nathaniel Pelletier? All About When Calls the Heart Star As He Passes Away at 53

Trigger Warning: Mention of death.

Nathaniel "Nate" Pelletier, who became recognizable for his appearance as a taxi driver for Hallmark Channel's When Calls the Heart, unexpectedly passed away at the age of 53.

Pelletier passed away on April 11 alone at his Langley, British Columbia home. His death saddened those with whom he worked as well as people who worked along with his crew on the series.

Respected for his work ethic, charisma, and kindness, Pelletier was a favorite both on and off the set, per People. Co-workers and friends have remembered how he would frequently go out of his way to assist others, oftentimes without even being asked, and always had a warm and welcoming greeting for everyone. His energetic presence was long remembered by all who were fortunate enough to be around him.

One of the most significant aspects of Pelletier's life was his daughter, Myhrsades (Murray) Jones, per his obituary. He was accustomed to surprising her with concert tickets and travel experiences, taking pride in her love of adventure and music. His love of music also shaped the tastes of those around him.

Besides playing a part on-camera, Pelletier also had a very key role within the transport team for the show, where he also gained close friendships with his fellow staff members. He was particularly attached to the captain of transport Gordon Alyward, and the set was a second family to him.

Pelletier also liked cooking, baking, writing poetry, and having friends and family over for visits. His residence was called a warm and welcoming place, where visitors of all ages felt at ease and appreciated.

“He also loved to cook and bake cookies and bars, entertain his friends and family and wrote many poems in his ever-so-recognizable handwriting. His door was always open to all, young and old, and I have often seen him giving a hug over his balcony rail," the obituary added.

His colleagues have mourned his death, remembering how his encouraging spirit and sunny disposition lightened even the most grueling workdays. His presence on the set was deemed irreplaceable, and everyone labeled him a one-of-a-kind spirit who genuinely inspired everyone around him.

Nathaniel Pelletier's legacy lives on through his influence on the When Calls the Heart family and the numerous lives that he touched with his compassion and genuineness.

