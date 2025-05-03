‘Salman Khan can never be finished until God calls him,’ says Andaz Apna Apna co-star Shehzad Khan amid Sikandar trolling

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan never fails to win the hearts of the fans and audiences not just with his films but also with his kind nature. However, his recent film, Sikandar, faced online backlash for several reasons, including weak plot, performances, lackluster action sequences, and more. Now, Shehzad Khan admits that the superstar can never be finished until ‘God calls him’ amid trolling.

In an interview with India Today, Shehzad Khan opened up on Salman Khan’s recent films not earning well at the box office and called it ‘total nonsense.’ He shared, “Yes, his films not working is fine, but Salman Khan can never be finished. Until God calls him, he will keep going. There’s no replacement for Salman Khan.”

Calling him a Tiger, he said that he is and will always remain ‘alive.’ Showing confidence in Salman, Shehzad shared that his upcoming films will be ‘super-duper hits.’ The actor also urged people to not take anything against the superstar on YouTube ‘seriously’.

His Bharat co-star also shed light on Salman Khan’s generous side and noted that he often extends opportunities to struggling actors without any obligation. Even when projects don’t go as planned, it’s sometimes due to his effort to include those in need.

Shehzad Khan also admitted that the Tiger 3 actor's acts of kindness come without expectations. He supports others purely out of goodwill, never seeking loyalty or favors in return, trusting that the universe rewards good intentions.

Talking about Salman's future plans, he said that he plans to open a big hospital for pets. Apart from this, he shared that he also desired to build a hospital where cancer and heart treatments would be provided for free.

Shehzad added, “There is a saying, 'When gold is crushed, the truth of a man comes out.' He is that.”

Shehzad Khan also praised Salman Khan's demeanor and shared that it has remained consistent over the years—warm, grounded, and unchanged by stardom.

The actor further opened up on misconceptions surrounding the actor. He shared that while some misjudged him, countless others loved him with intense devotion. He compared this fan frenzy to the kind once seen with Rajesh Khanna, recalling how people of all ages admired the late superstar. But with Salman, the connection runs even deeper, an emotional bond that transcends admiration.

