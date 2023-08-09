Bigg Boss OTT 2 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Will Avinash Sachdev enter Bigg Boss 17? Actor answers

Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by superstar Salman Khan, is in its final leg, and the program will soon come to an end. Bigg Boss OTT 2 stars Avinash Sachdev and Jad Hadid were both eliminated from the show during the double-elimination round recently. The double eviction took place on August 6 during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Avinash Sachdev, who interacted with Pinkvilla in an exclusive interview after his eviction, opened up about his chances of being a part of Bigg Boss 17.

Avinash Sachdev talks about entering Bigg Boss 17

While exclusively talking to Pinkvilla, Bigg Boss OTT 2 former contestant Avinash Sachdev shared his view about Bigg Boss Season 17. When asked if the actor will take the opportunity to enter Bigg Boss 17 if given a chance, he laughed off initially. Sachdev then answered and said, “Yaar Abhi toh bahar nikala hoon, dusre ghar mein bhejne ki baat kar rahe ho. Yeah, I would definitely consider it and it depends on what all options I have at that time and I am open for anything.”

During the interview, Avinash also spoke about his equation with Falaz Naaz, and lots more.

For the unversed, Sachdev, was evicted out of the show, a week after his friend Jiya nominated him and not Abhishek Malhan when given an opportunity to choose. During his stint, Avinash developed a strong bond of friendship with Pooja Bhatt, Falak Naaz, Jad Hadid, and Jiya Shankar.

Work-wise, Avinash began his career as an assistant director at the age of 18 years. The actor is best known for his portrayal as Dev in the film Chotti Bahu and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Ek Baar Phir as Shlok Agnihotri. Sachdev also made an appearance in Nach Baliye 9. In 2009, the actor won Indian Telly Awards for Fresh New Face.

All about Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is heating up as the grand finale approaches. Avinash Sachdev, Jad Hadid, Jiya Shankar, and Manisha Rani were nominated for eviction in the last week. During Weekend Ka Vaar, a double elimination took place and Avinash Sachdev and Jad Hadid lost their place in Salman Khan’s show. Aashika Bhatia was evicted from the house in the previous Weekend Ka Vaar due to fewer votes.

Uorfi Javed entered the Bigg B house as a guest and is ready to design the dresses of all six finalists. Bigg Boss OTT 2 top 6 contestants are Elvish Yadav, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar, and Bebika Dhurve.

