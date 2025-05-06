'There was a lot of tussling': Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger helmer Kabir Khan recalls how they dealt with disagreements on sets

Salman Khan and filmmaker Kabir Khan joined hands and came up with the mega blockbuster, Ek Tha Tiger. Since both artists seek perfection in their craft, there was a little tussling and sulking on set. But despite facing challenges, something interesting happened between the two, and they ended up creating a film that continues to entertain the audience.

Advertisement

During an interview with India TV-ShowBiz, Kabir Khan revealed that when both he and Salman Khan reached the sets of Ek Tha Tiger, “there was a lot of tussling between me and Salman.” While working on the third film of his career, the filmmaker found himself dealing with the superstar who was at his peak. “It was also his first time working with Yash Raj Films, and there was a lot of churning,” recalled the director.

He further admitted that sometimes he had to pull the Dabangg actor down and stop him from going overboard. However, there were also times when the bhaijaan of Bollywood pushed Labir to do more.

“Some discussions were amicable, and some left one of us sulking,” divulged the maker. He also stated that even though the film was not completely in his control, something interesting happened between them and the energy that they had formed.

Advertisement

The Chandu Champion maker went on to share in the same chat that it was because of producer Aditya Chopra that he ended up collaborating with Salman on their first film together. Kabir went back in time and recalled that Chopra told him to make a film with a big star.

When he asked him the reason behind it, the ace Bollywood producer stated that making a film with a big star is a different ballgame, and Adi felt like Khan was ready for it. “I thought it was very interesting, and then we wrote Tiger,” the New York maker exclaimed.

Despite all the challenges that both artists faced on set, they ended up creating a mega blockbuster. A couple of years later, Kabir and Salman once again worked together in the 2015 film, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, featuring Harshaali Malhotra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan gives green light to Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2? Writer confirms positive response after meeting actor; 'I narrated a line...'