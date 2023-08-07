Bigg Boss OTT 2 EXCLUSIVE-Avinash Sachdev talks about his bond with Falaq Naazz, says 'We're on same page'

Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by superstar Salman Khan, is in its final leg and the show will soon draw its curtain. The contestants who recently got evicted from the controversial reality show were Avinash Sachdev and Jad Hadid. Avinash and Jad were a part of the show since its inception and got eliminated after receiving less votes. Speaking about Avinash, the actor formed a close bond with Falaq Naazz during his stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Right after his eviction, Avinash wasted no time in meeting Falaq, and they had a great time together.

Avinash Sachdev talks about his bond with Falaq Naazz:

While exclusively talking to Pinkvilla, Bigg Boss OTT 2 former contestant Avinash Sachdev opened up about his bond with his close friend Falaq Naazz. When asked what was his first instinct when he met Falaq after exiting the Bigg Boss house, Avinash said, "After she (Falaq) got evicted, there were thoughts in my head because we didn't get time to think, or we were not ready for it. Suddenly, it happened, and she was out of the house, so I was thinking in my own head, and I had some negative thoughts. I wondered, 'What will she think? Will she have the same kind of thoughts?' I don't know how because people in the house, they make relationships for the sake of it."

Avinash further continued, "That was the same weekend when Salman sir actually told Falaq, 'Why are you saying these things to Avinash that I won't meet you outside the house?' So, if I consider those things, then there were thoughts in my head. On the contrary, she was also thinking about me and whether I will be the same guy when I am out. So when we met, there was nothing. We are still on the same page."

Watch Avinash Sachdev's exclusive interview here-

Will the audience see Avinash and Falaq together?

Avinash shared, "There's a long way to go. It can't be decided how long it would be. She is in her own space, and I'm in my own space. I have my priorities, and she has her own different priorities. Nobody is on a horse race here. We are taking things how they're coming. Bigg Boss life is 10x faster, so if I compare it to 35 days, then yes, it's almost a year, 350 days. Now, we are back to life, and life is going to go slow organically, thinking about it from all angles. She has her own backlogs, and I have my own backlogs. I need to stand up for my family, and she needs to stand up for her own family. And we'll see how it goes. She is quite mature, and she is quite sensible to understand my situation, and I am also quite mature to understand her situation. We'll see how we support each other first, that's more important. For me, maturity and understanding are more important than liking and love. Love I had in all the relationships. What should I do? Nothing happened. So, for me, understanding and maturity are more important than love. Love will happen eventually."

Advertisement

About Bigg Boss OTT 2:

Bigg Boss OTT 2 top 6 contestants are Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, Elvish Yadav and Bebika Dhurve. Abhishek Malhan is the first finalist of the Salman Khan-hosted show. The grand finale of the show is scheduled to happen on August 14.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to know more exclusive updates about Bigg Boss OTT 2!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Exclusive-Avinash Sachdev opens up about debate on Actors vs YouTubers in the house