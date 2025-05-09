General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sonny Strike a Deal with Sidwell?

May 9 brings a high-stakes installment of General Hospital, where power plays and emotional confrontations take center stage. Sonny Corinthos is approached with a risky proposition, Willow and Sasha gear up for a confrontation, and Lulu Spencer lays down the law with Danny Morgan. Meanwhile, Drew Cain and Portia Robinson’s standoff escalates into dangerous territory.

At the heart of the episode, Jenz Sidwell approaches Sonny Corinthos with a proposal he claims could benefit them both. With Jordan Ashford by his side to boost credibility, Sidwell paints a picture of a mutually advantageous partnership. However, Sonny remains wary, remembering Sidwell’s criminal history and questioning whether he can truly be trusted.

Meanwhile, Drew Cain corners Portia Robinson in her office, pushing her to admit her sway over Curtis Ashford’s decisions at Aurora. When she resists, Drew threatens to expose her role in his drugging scandal, leveraging the truth to get what he wants.

Across town, Jason Morgan confronts Dante Falconeri over a threat to charge Danny Morgan with accessory to manslaughter. Given that Rocco Falconeri survived his alcohol incident, Jason calls out Dante’s heavy-handed approach—especially since Danny’s involvement was minimal at best.

Later, Danny pays a visit to Lulu Spencer, who offers a more balanced take than Dante but doesn’t hold back on issuing a stern warning: don’t ever put Rocco in harm’s way again. The visit also sees Lulu probing Ned Quartermaine about his adoption story—possibly trying to validate a growing suspicion that Gio might be the child Brook Lynn had as a teen.

Elsewhere, Willow Corinthos attempts to influence Curtis’s coverage at Aurora before crossing paths with Sasha Gilmore Corbin. Sparks fly as their simmering tensions come to a head, promising a fierce confrontation. On a more hopeful note, Brook Lynn Quartermaine and Harrison Chase consult Alexis Davis on the legal process of adoption, revealing a more personal and heartfelt storyline.

As old secrets threaten to surface and alliances teeter on the edge, General Hospital sets the stage for a thrilling ride. Will Sonny take Sidwell’s bait? Can Willow and Sasha find common ground? And how far is Drew willing to go to manipulate Portia? Stay tuned to see how these tangled storylines unravel in the coming episodes.