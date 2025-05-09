The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Liam Tell the Truth Before It’s Too Late?

On Friday, May 9, The Bold and the Beautiful brings a wave of heartbreak and emotional reckonings. As Hope Logan is hit with the devastating truth about Liam’s condition, Steffy Forrester steps in with comfort—and a secret Liam never wanted revealed. Meanwhile, Luna Nozawa pushes for a relationship with Finn, despite Steffy’s objections, and Liam makes a cryptic call to his father.

Advertisement

The episode opens with Steffy gently pushing Hope to face the heartbreaking reality: Liam is dying. Initially in denial, Hope struggles to believe the news—until Steffy breaks it all down. Liam’s recent health scare led to the discovery of an inoperable brain mass, and there is no treatment plan in sight.

As the truth begins to sink in, Hope becomes overwhelmed with sorrow. She dreads the thought of telling their daughters, Beth and Kelly, and the future Liam will miss. When Hope realizes Liam was trying to say goodbye earlier, she spirals into an emotional breakdown. Steffy pulls her into a comforting hug, and the two women cry together over the man they both love in different ways.

Hope, though devastated, thanks Steffy for breaking Liam’s wishes and sharing the truth with her. The weight of Liam’s impending loss is nearly too much to bear.

Elsewhere, at Il Giardino, Luna and Sheila bond over being shut out of Finn’s life by Steffy. Luna later sneaks off to visit Finn, timing her arrival after Steffy has left the cliff house. While Finn tries to dismiss her, Luna pleads with him to reconnect—insisting that a good man like him should never abandon his daughter. She envisions a future where their bond could flourish, but Finn remains conflicted.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Liam experiences another dizzy spell and, after some encouragement from Finn, prepares to tell more of his loved ones the truth. He heads to Il Giardino and sends a text to Bill, summoning him for what may be one of the most important conversations of his life.

As The Bold and the Beautiful barrels toward a heartbreaking crossroads, the emotional fallout is only beginning. Will Liam find the strength to open up to everyone he loves before time runs out? Can Hope and Steffy find a way to support each other as they face the unimaginable? And will Luna’s persistence finally crack Finn’s emotional armor? Stay tuned for answers in the episodes to come.