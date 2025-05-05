Box Office: Top first 4 day India net collections among 2025 Bollywood releases; where does Raid 2 land?

Ajay Devgn’s latest thriller, Raid 2, hit theaters across India on May 1, 2025. Released seven years after its prequel, the film is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. The much-awaited starrer saw a strong response from audiences, with packed theaters. Now that the film has completed its first four days and passed through its extended opening weekend, let's see where it stands among the top 5 highest four-day net grossers of recent Bollywood releases in 2025.

1. Chhaava

The mega blockbuster Chhaava, led by Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna, is directed by Laxman Utekar. This much-awaited biopic of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj opened to a strong Rs 28.50 crore net at the Indian box office. Over its first four days, the period action drama amassed Rs 127.50 crore net, making it the highest four-day grosser among Bollywood films in 2025 to date.

2. Sikandar

Salman Khan's Sikandar follows Chhaava in second position. Despite receiving a negative response from both the audience and critics, the holiday period boosted the film's performance, resulting in an average total for its first four days. Opening at Rs 25 crore, the film collected Rs 79.50 crore net at the Indian box office during its opening weekend.

3. Raid 2

Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 opened to a mixed to positive reception from the audience. It started strong on Day 1, with an opening of Rs 19.25 crore, contributing to a four-day total of Rs 71 crore for its extended opening weekend.

4. Jaat

Following Raid 2 is Sunny Deol’s Jaat. Despite higher expectations, the mass entertainer opened to a lukewarm response, earning Rs 9 crore on Day 1. Over four days, the Gopichand Malineni directorial grossed Rs 39 crore net, just over half of Raid 2's total.

5. Kesari Chapter 2

In this top 5 list, Akshay Kumar’s recently released sequel, Kesari 2, ranks at the bottom. Opening with Rs 7.5 crore on Day 1, the period courtroom drama has accumulated Rs 33.25 crore net over its first four days. The Kesari sequel continues to run on a smaller scale in its third week, alongside Raid 2 in theaters.

