EXCLUSIVE: Jasmin Bhasin REVEALS how she contributes in protecting the environment on Earth Day 2022

Actress Jasmin Bhasin will soon make her debut in a Punjabi movie titled Honeymoon. Considering Earth Day, observed on April 22 every year, Jasmin expressed her thoughts on why each individual should necessarily contribute to saving our planet. She also shared how she is doing her bit and revealed that she follows "say no to plastic". Jasmin also explained how one should take care of our planet earth and believe that it is not just a responsibility for its citizens but a necessity.

In an exclusive chat with Pinvilla, Jasmin said, "In our home, if we see a seepage or paint coming off, we try and get it fixed as soon as possible, so why can't we look at mother earth as the biggest home and contribute individually to save it. It's not a job or a responsibility but a necessity for all of us to take care of it. Where will we go if we destroy this beautiful place that has given shelter to so many lives? I also feel that to create awareness about protecting the earth, one must first take their individual step and bring a change in their lifestyle and then it will be worth it if they cite themselves as an example and motivate others."

She further added, "I understand it's a big task, but one man/woman can bring a change, and to bring that change, they need to first start it from their homes. Something like not using plastic garbage bags can be done, to begin with. The other thing people can do is use paper instead of wrapping paper for gift wrapping. There are so many creative ways of using newspapers to pack gifts, and one can easily look for it on the internet. The other thing that women can do is use menstrual cups instead of sanitary napkins. I know it takes a little time to get used to but it's very comfortable and eco-friendly too."

Jasmin revealed how she attempts to keep her house plastic-free. She adds, "My house is mostly plastic-free. Mostly because of whatever plastic containers, etc. I had I did not dispose of it but reused it, but no new plastic container or bag has entered my house in the past two-three years. Secondly, I love the greenery around me, and have my own small garden at home. I have kept some really beautiful plants and they not only enhance the beauty of the house, but also spread positivity, peace, and clean air." Jasmin concluded by saying, "I know people might think "ek ke karne se kya hoga", but at least that "ek '' will be a beginning, and we all need to somewhere begin with when it comes to saving our planet."

Also Read: 5 Times Jasmin Bhasin looked chic in lehengas