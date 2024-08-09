Jasmine Bhasin, one of the most popular actresses, has been suffering from corneal eye damage due to wearing contact lenses. After about 10 days of severe pain, Jasmine has finally recovered. The actress recently took to social media with a cryptic yet powerful message, leaving fans curious about her condition.

Taking it to her X (Twitter) handle, the actress sparked curiosity and concern among her followers when she shared a cryptic message on her social media handle. Jasmine Bhasin wrote, “It doesn’t get easier, we get stronger !!”

As soon as the Tashan-e-Ishq actress shared the tweet, fans flooded the comment section and expressed their concerns. A fan wrote, “How is your Eyes? praying for a speedy recovery J.” Another fan comments, “We all know that you are the strongest!”

The Dil Se Dil Tak actress was supposed to attend an event in Delhi and wore contact lenses beforehand. However, she started feeling discomfort and pain after using them. Despite the pain in her eyes, she chose to fulfill her work commitment and attended the event.

At the event, the actress was seen wearing glasses, with a lady by her side to guide her, as her vision was impaired. Later, when the pain worsened, she was rushed to the hospital. Doctors revealed that Jasmine had suffered corneal damage, and it would take some time for her to recover. After some days, the actress’ eyes got better.

Jasmine started her acting career in the entertainment industry with the Tamil film Vaanam and has since starred in several South Indian films, including Beware of Dogs and the Telugu movie Veta. She rose to fame with her roles as Twinkle Taneja in Tashan-e-Ishq and Teni Bhanushali in Dil Se Dil Tak.

Jasmine has also appeared in popular TV shows like Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel and Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji. Additionally, she showcased her versatility by participating in reality shows such as Bigg Boss 14, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi—Made in India.

