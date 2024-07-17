Jasmine Bhasin’s airport look decoded: Classic white dress and denim jacket spell casual chic vibes

Actress Jasmine Bhasin, who enjoys immense popularity, turned heads with her airport look today. On July 17, in the morning, she was spotted at the airport flaunting her effortlessly chic and radiant look. If you want an airport look that blends comfort with style, then read on as we decode the Bigg Boss 14 contestant’s look.

Jasmine Bhasin’s airport look

Jasmine Bhasin wore a stunning white maxi dress paired with a trendy denim jacket. The white maxi dress featured delicate spaghetti straps tied elegantly at the shoulders. The top portion of the dress hugged her body snugly, accentuating her figure, while the lower part flowed freely, creating a graceful and airy silhouette perfect for summer travel.

Adding a stylish twist to her look, Jasmine carried a blue patterned denim jacket, which complemented the simplicity of the white dress. She accessorized with a pop of color by sporting a mauve bag and pink sandals.

Check out Jasmine Bhasin’s look below:

Jasmine opted for a natural look, keeping her hair open and choosing to go without any makeup. The only accessory adorning her was a pair of dainty white earrings, which added a subtle touch of elegance. She flaunted her radiant smile as she graciously posed for the cameras and also obliged selfie requests from the fans.

Jasmine Bhasin's airport look is a perfect blend of comfort and style, making it a great inspiration for those looking to make a fashion statement while on the go. Her choice of a white maxi dress and denim jacket proves that sometimes, less is more. You can pick any flowy dress from your wardrobe and pair it with a denim jacket for your next airport look.

Talking about Jasmine’s travel, she has not revealed where she is off to. But in her Instagram story, she shared that she has got a travel partner, and guess who? It’s none other than Vicky Jain, everyone’s favorite Vicky Bhaiya. The actress posted a selfie to her Instagram story with Jain and wrote, “Travel partner today.”

Check out Jasmine's picture with Vicky Jain here:

