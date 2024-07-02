Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, the beloved couple of the television industry, constantly delight their fans with mushy pictures and posts on social media. The duo was recently spotted on the sets of the comedy cooking show Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment. The Tashan-e-Ishq actress has arrived to show her support for her boyfriend on the cooking comedy show.

Jasmine Bhasin cheers for Aly Goni with heartfelt support on Laughter Chefs

The Bigg Boss 14 contestants and real-life couple openly express their love without hesitation. The duo, who first captured hearts on the Salman Khan-hosted reality sho, were spotted in high spirits as they interacted with paparazzi.

While posing for the paps, Aly Goni playfully mentioned, “Aaj star milenge, Jasmine ji aayi hai support karne. (Today, I will get stars because Jasmine came to support me.)”

When asked about food, Jasmine added, “Khana roz hi acha banta hai, kamaal ka cook hai. Sarvagun Sapannah ladka hai yeh. (Food is always delicious here; he's a fantastic cook. He's a versatile and talented guy.)”

The Dil Se Dil Tak actress stunned in a lightweight plisse metallic maxi dress featuring a ruched bodice, a flattering v-neckline, a pleated maxi skirt, and adjustable spaghetti straps.

She styled her curly hair with a black bow, flicks framing each side. Completing her look, she opted for subtle makeup, including nude lipstick and eyeliner, that added a touch of sophistication to her overall appearance. While Aly Goni chose a casual and comfortable outfit, sporting a white t-shirt paired with white jeans.

Advertisement

More about Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni’s love story

Jasmine Bhasin has openly shared her love story with Aly Goni on multiple platforms. She recounted how she fell for him during their time on Khatron Ke Khiladi. Despite her feelings, he chose to maintain their friendship, valuing their bond and not wanting to risk it.

During their stint in Bigg Boss 14, Aly came to realize his deep affection and concern for her. Witnessing her face challenges and emotional turmoil in the house, he decided to join the show himself. Amidst the show's chaos, he slyly proposed to her, marking the beginning of their relationship.

About Laughter Chefs

Laughter Chefs: Unlimited Entertainment is a comedy cooking show where six celebrity partners cook and entertain the audience with fun banter in the kitchen. The show stars Nia Sharma, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Kundrra, Sudesh Lehri, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Rahul Vaidya, Reem Shaikh, and Jannat Zubair.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Laughter Chefs: Tejasswi Prakash, Jasmine Bhasin and Faisal Shaikh to surprise Karan Kundrra, Aly Goni and Jannat Zubair in show