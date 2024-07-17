EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Jasmine Bhasin shares if she ever quit shows due to ill-treatment, reveals truth about being 'replaced' due to references

Jasmine Bhasin, famous for her lively and bubbly personality, was the guest on the second segment of Pinkvilla’s newly launched Behind The Success. In the candid interaction with us, the actress opened up about her professional and personal front. Her dreams, career, love life, and industry friends, she poured out her heart while speaking to us.

During the interview, Jasmine Bhasin also talked about the struggle she faced on her way to becoming a successful actress; from being replaced due to reference to attitude problems on set.

Jasmine Bhasin talks about giving up a show due to ill-treatment

We asked the actress if she ever had to give up on a project because of ill treatment. However, her answer cheered us up. Jasmine Bhasin confidently replied, “Mein maidan chhodne walo mein se nahi hu, mein samne walo ko chhuda du. (I am not someone who backs down from the battlefield; I make the opponent retreat instead.)”

She laughs and explains why she chose to do so. “Because I do not let these negative emotions; fear, anger, greed, insecurity, ego, mein inko apne upar harp hi nahi hone nahi deti. (I do not let these negative emotions—fear, anger, greed, insecurity, ego—take over me.)”

Watch the full interaction with Jasmine Bhasin here:

She continued saying, “Jab mujhe jab lagta hain ye situation shuru ho gayi hain, mein bohot… Mujhe ek cheez lagti hain ki pyaar se har jung jeeti jaa sakti hain, pyaar se settle ho jao, tareekein se, samne walo ko ssamjho, baat karo, communicate karo, har cheez ka solution nikal jaata hain. Toh us chik chik ko aur chik chik nahi banati hu mein, par agar koi zyada hi karein toh theek hain phir… (laughs). (When I feel that this situation has started, I strongly believe that every battle can be won with love. Settle things with love, understand the other person, talk, and communicate; every problem can be solved. So, I do not let that bickering turn into more bickering, but if someone goes too far, then it's okay, we'll deal with it.)”

Jasmine Bhasin on being replaced due to references

We also asked the Dil Se Dil Tak actress if she wanted to open up about her experiences of being replaced by projects due to references. She says that it is not a single incident, but these things keep happening in the industry and that she has accepted it.

“Log bolte hain na kismaat mein daane daane pe likha hain khaane wale ke naam. Jiski jo kismat hain, wo mil jayega. Aur meine ek cheez humesha notice kiye hain, bhale mujhe cheezein late milein but everything that happens with me, works in my favor, eventually. Aur mujhe wo baad mein pata chalta hain, ki thank god wo nahi huya because something better was meant for me. Mein usi perspective se leti hu aur mein zyada nahi sochti because these are all negative emotions that pull you down,” added the Bigg Boss 14 contestant.

“(Whatever is destined for someone, they will get it. And I have always noticed one thing, even if I receive things late, everything that happens to me eventually works in my favor. Later on, I realize that, and thank God it didn’t happen because something better was meant for me. I look at it from that perspective, and I don’t think too much because these are all negative emotions that pull you down.)”

Meanwhile, talking about Jasmine Bhasin's career, besides the television industry, the actress has extensively worked in the South Indian and Punjabi film industries.

