Laughter Chefs: Tejasswi Prakash, Jasmine Bhasin and Faisal Shaikh to surprise Karan Kundrra, Aly Goni and Jannat Zubair in show

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment has been receiving a lot of love from the viewers. The show is widely watched as well and that's the reason, the makers have planned to give it an extension. The makers are not leaving any stone unturned in making sure that the viewers are glued to the show and for the same, they have planned interesting guest entries in the upcoming episodes.

Tejasswi Prakash to support Kara Kundrra in the show

Tejasswi Prakash will be seen gracing a special episode of the show wherein she will support her boyfriend Karan Kundrra. Karan is known to eat raw vegetables while cooking and he often depends on his partner Arjun Bijlani in the show. It will be exciting to see Kundrra's performance in Tejasswi's presence.

As Tejasswi was spotted on the sets wearing a red one-piece, she informed the paparazzi that she would not cook in the show.

Take a look at Tejasswi Prakash on the sets of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment:

Other special guests at Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment sets

Apart from Tejasswi Prakash, the show will also witness other special guests like Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu. Faisu is Jannat Zubair's friend and he might appear on the show to support her and motivate her in the show.

Take a look at Faisal Shaikh on the sets of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment:

Aly Goni's girlfriend Jasmine Bhasin was also spotted on the sets. She had a random interaction with the paparazzi as she posed in her casual attire before dressing up for the episode.

Take a look at Jasmine Bhasin on the sets of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment

Nia Sharma's co-actress from Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Krystle Dsouza was also spotted on the sets. Krystle and Nia's friendship wasn't just restricted to their show and they continued to be close friends to each other even after the show. They were seen partying together on multiple occasions.

Krystle will also be seen supporting her behna Nia in the upcoming episodes of the show.

