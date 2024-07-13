Laughter Chefs PROMO: Jasmin Bhasin plants a kiss on Aly Goni; engages in fun banter with Bharti Singh

Laughter Chefs- Unlimited Entertainment is churning out highly engaging content with its delightful blend of situational humor and cooking errors. The contestants, who are bringing in more fun to the tables with their amusing punches throughout the show time, will be joined by their family members and close friends in the upcoming installment.

The fresh promo of the comedy show gives a glimpse of what is in store for the audience. Jasmin Bhasin will grace the show to support her beau Aly Goni.

Bharti Singh refuses to help Jasmin and Aly

The new teaser of Laughter Chefs posted on the official X (Formerly Twitter) handle of Colors TV begins with Jasmin Bhasin making a beautiful entry on the stage of the show. She looks breathtakingly gorgeous in a golden-colored shimmery gown. Jasmin receives a warm welcome from the team and especially her boyfriend, Aly Goni.

Aly goes down on his knees and gets a kiss on his forehead from his ladylove. Tejasswi Prakash, who is also going to come on the show for Karan Kundrra, will call this moment ‘cute’.

After arriving on the stage, the Bigg Boss 14 contestant heaps praises on her beau when host Bharti Singh questions if he has ever treated her with food prepared by him. She states, “Kabhi kabhi mein long schedule se aati hun, mujhe phone karke bolta hai ‘tu aarhi hai, mein tere liye yeh banaunga, like sweet (Sometimes when I return from long schedule, he calls me and says, ‘you’re coming, I will make this for you, like sweet). I feel lucky and blessed.”

The last part of the snippet shows a playful banter between Jasmin and Bharti. When Jasmin asks Bharti for help, she steers clear from her and refuses to even acknowledge their friendship. Jasmin threatens Bharti that she will complain to Haarsh. However, Bharti remains unaffected by it and quotes, “Woh toh khud chapet kha lega mujhse (He will himself get slaps from me).”

The caption of the promo reads, “Laughter Chefs mein pyaar aur hassi ka quotient hoga dugna jab aayegi Aly ki manchali Jasmin (The love and laughter quotient of Laughter Chefs will be doubled with Aly’s beloved Jasmin’s entry).”

Take a look at the recent promo of Laughter Chefs:

For the unversed, Laughter Chefs- Unlimited Entertainment features six celebrity pairs bringing out their unique dynamics while stirring scrumptious delicacies. It airs Sat-Sun at 9:30 PM on Colors TV and digitally streams on JioCinema.

