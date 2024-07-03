Happy Birthday Bharti Singh: Haarsh Limbachiyaa wishes his ‘amazing wife’; Aly Goni-Jasmine Bhasin wish their ‘didi’

On July 3, comedienne Bharti Singh turned a year older. The comedienne, who is also a talented host, received warm wishes from her friends and colleagues. However, what stood out was the heartwarming wish of her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Let’s take a look.

Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s wish for wife Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh’s hubby, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, dropped an adorable post for her. Uploading a picture from when he went down on his knees to propose to Bharti, he wrote, “To my amazing wife: happy birthday and endless love.”

The picture shows Haarsh holding Bharti, and the latter wrapping her arms around his waist, with gazes fixed on each other. In the background, one can see the red flower heart on the sea beach with ‘Will you marry me?’ written with lights.

Check out Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s wish for Bharti here:

Aly Goni and Jasmine Bhasin’s wish for Bharti Singh

Celebrity couple Aly Goni and Jasmine Bhasin, who share a close bond with Bharti, took to social media to drop special wishes. Uploading a picture from an event, where Bharti is seen in a pink saree posing between Jasmine and Aly, he wrote, “Happy birthday meri pyaari didi.”

Jasmine also posted a sweet photo of her kissing the comedienne and penned an adorable note. “Meri jaan, you are not just my friend, you are my sister, my confidant, and my guiding soul. I love you beyond words. And pray that god blesses you with health and happiness always.” She concluded the note by calling her elder sister and wishing her a happy birthday.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s work front

Talking about Bharti Singh’s work front, she is currently seen hosting the cooking-comedy television show Laughter Chefs on Colors TV. On the other hand, Haarsh is currently busy hosting Superstar Singer 3 on SSony TV.

Besides their projects on TV, the two also run their podcast channel and invite popular celebrities regularly.

Pinkvilla wishes Bharti Singh a happy birthday!

