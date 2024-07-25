Jasmine Bhasin has been facing a challenging time in her life. She recently suffered a mishap at an event, which damaged her cornea and required her eyes to be bandaged. The actress recently shared a picture on social media to express her discomfort with the Mumbai rains, which worsened her eye pain.

Jasmine Bhasin faces tough time after lens mishap

Jasmine took to Instagram to share her struggles, posting a photo of rainy weather and writing, “Rain, eye pain, no sleep and hungry and sick.” The picture captures the view of the Mumbai rains from her car, reflecting her current state of frustration.

Recently, the Bigg Boss 14 participant was spotted at the airport in a pink and white coord set, paired with black sunglasses to shield her eyes from sunlight and pollution. Despite her injury, Jasmine smiled at the paparazzi and requested that they avoid using flash. When a photographer asked about her health, she briefly removed her sunglasses to show that her eyes were looking better.

The Dil Se Dil Tak actress recently shared a heartfelt video with Aly Goni, expressing her gratitude and love for his support and care during this challenging time.

About Jasmine Bhasin’s corneal damage

Jasmine Bhasin suffered corneal damage from wearing contact lenses at an event in Delhi. Although she felt discomfort right after putting on the lenses, she decided to attend the event and see a doctor later due to work commitments. At the event, her team assisted her as she wore glasses to manage the situation.

Jasmine's vision worsened after the event, leading to an urgent doctor's visit. She was diagnosed with corneal damage and her eyes were bandaged. Doctors expect her to recover in four to five days. Jasmine said she felt severe pain, even while trying to sleep.

More about Jasmine Bhasin

Jasmine began her career in the entertainment industry with the Tamil film Vaanam. She has since appeared in various South Indian films, including Beware of Dogs and the Telugu movie Veta. Jasmin gained fame for her roles as Twinkle Taneja in Tashan-e-Ishq and Teni Bhanushali in Dil Se Dil Tak.

Her TV projects also include Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, and Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji. Additionally, Jasmin showcased her versatility in reality shows such as Bigg Boss 14, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi—Made in India.

