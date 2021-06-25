EXCLUSIVE: Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu get real about parenting in lockdown

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu recently got candid about parenthood amidst COVID and lockdown. Scroll down to see what they said.

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu are one of the most loved couples in the television industry. They have always given us major couple goals and never shy away from expressing their love for each other. Recently, the couple welcomed their third daughter. And reflecting on being parents in lockdown, the couple spoke to Pinkvilla exclusively and reflected on parenthood.

When asked how the third baby affected their lives, Karanvir joked that TJ’s figure is still the same and that she’s just got a little more “junk in the trunk.” TJ quickly jumped in and shared advice for women--stating that this is when all the years of hard work and taking care of your body pays off. The couple also disclosed that they didn’t have a blueprint before starting a family and that they just went with the flow, with what felt right.

You can see their full interview here:

During the chat, doting father and husband couldn’t stop gushing over his wife and reiterated how great a mom she is, he also joked that “husbands don’t deserve as much credit, they do deserve credit but they are just a supporting unit” he said.

Looking back at motherhood, Sidhu stated that she never really saw herself as a mom, but with time it came naturally to her. She reflected on how adventurous the couple was before starting their family, Sidhu concluded that while she loved their life before, she loves it even more now.

