EXCLUSIVE: Urvashi Dholakia on taboo against single mother: Personal attacks were made but it didn't affect me

Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Urvashi Dholakia has been one of the most loved and followed celebrities on television. Urvashi was a single mother to her twins since she was a teenager. In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, she confessed that many people taunted her and personal attacks were made against her during the initial phase but she did not let anything affect her or her spirit. She faced a lot of societal taboos related to being a single mother too.

"The picture was very different 24-25 years ago. The societal pressure, the taboo of being a single mother was obviously there but it did not bother me. Of course, within the family too, people were a bit reluctant and hesitant about it. Today, it has become a fad. Everything in my life happened very early," she admitted without any apprehension.

Opening up on how the society behaved around her, she shared, "Of course, there are a lot of people who came and went in the interim and said a lot of things to me, a lot. Some said behind my back, some of them said brutally on my face, very personal attacks on me but then if I start all this affecting me, I wouldn't be where I am. I had no choice but to ignore all of them."

Urvashi recently participated in Nach Baliye with ex Anuj Sachdeva. The actress is best known for playing Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

