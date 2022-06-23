Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Pratik Sehajpal: Everyone's playing really well but I'm my own competition; EXCLUSIVE

Pratik Sehajpal will once again be seen on the television screens in the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The reality show is being hosted by blockbuster filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Pratik, who has done back-to-back reality shows, is excited about this new journey and touts this show to be "very different." In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the 28-year-old shared his experience of being on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12:

Pratik Sehajpal loves to stay fit and is a total fitness enthusiast, when asked to what extent does being physically strong help in a show like Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, he said, "Physical exercise is not important in a show like Khatron Ke Khiladi. At times, due to over-working out your body becomes stiff, and if in one of the tasks when you require flexibility, it doesn't help you because the movement isn't happening. Staying physically active is important but it's not necessary that you only have to do gymming. One has to monitor their diet, sleep, and water intake essentially. Building stamina and endurance is of utmost importance."

On being physically fit

Be it reality shows or any life experience, it all helps you grow as a person. One person might want to take the learnings from the experience while the other person may not want to take those learnings. The one who learns from those experiences proves beneficial for them in the long run.

Having Bigg Boss friends with him in Cape Town

To have the people I know from before over here does make me feel more comfortable. The remaining contestants are also very nice and I have developed a very good friendship with everyone for life. It's a great place to be and they are all very good people.

His competition in the show