Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has been delivering non-stop entertainment to its fans. So far, the stunt-based show has witnessed Krishna Shroff and Shilpa Shinde’s elimination. The latest Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 promo teases the return of Krishna and Shilpa to the game.

The latest promo shared by the official handle of the channel features Jackie Shroff’s daughter, Krishna and Shilpa performing a water task. Host Rohit Shetty was seen announcing, " Krishna and Shilpa dono ka comeback hua hai. (Krishna and Shilpa both have made their comeback.)" The promo shows Krishna being dropped into a deep pool, collecting flags, and riding a bike underwater.

Rohit Shetty praises Krishna and Shilpa, saying, “Dono ka comeback hua hai or vo bahut hi kamaal aur justified hai. (Both of their comebacks have been remarkable and fully justified.)"

The caption of the promo reads, "Kamaal come back karke Krishna Shroff aur Shilpa Shinde are back on track. (What a comeback! Krishna Shroff and Shilpa Shinde are back on track.)"

In the previous episode, Krishna had to perform a stunt where she identified and transferred as many black snakes as possible from a box containing 70 snakes within 10 minutes, all while having a bucket of cockroaches and spiders poured over her face.

Next, Krishna and Sumona attempted a car ramp stunt but failed, leading to a final elimination challenge. Krishna had to collect three parts from a cage while enduring electric shocks. Eventually, she couldn't finish and was eliminated from the show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 premiered on July 27, 2024, featuring contestants like Asim Riaz, Abhishek Kumar, Aditi Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra, Kedar Ashish Mehrotra, Niyati Fatnani, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumona Chakravarti, Shilpa Shinde, Shalin Bhanot, and Krishna Shroff.

Asim Riaz's exit came after a heated argument with host Rohit Shetty and other contestants. Despite the conflict, Shetty wished him well and confirmed his exit from the show.

