Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is becoming more thrilling with each episode. Following Asim Riaz's exit, the drama and controversies are still in full swing. The show has now seen its second elimination, with Jackie Shroff’s daughter, Krishna Shroff being evicted after an adventurous journey.

In today’s episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi, Sumona Chakravarti and Krishna Shroff found themselves in the danger zone, facing an intense elimination stunt. The shock stunt left both contestants and viewers terrified.

Host Rohit Shetty inquired if Krishna was upset after the previous stunt. Krishna explained, “Naraaz nahi par definitely bura laga tha because mai bahut confident thi Sumona mein. Stunt se pehle humne baat kiya aur Sumona ne bol diya, ye unka strenth hai. Unko driving bahut pasand lagte hai.”

“(I wasn't upset, but I definitely felt bad because I was very confident in Sumona. We talked before the stunt, and Sumona had said that this was her strength. She really enjoys driving.)”

She added, “Mujhe pata tha ki mai itni confident nahi thi toh maine ek step back liya uss time mein or bharosa kiya, jo mera role tha maine sahi kiya. So, yes you do feel like its little unfair, agar mai ye position mein hu toh mujhe ye position mein hona chahiye khud se.”

“(I knew I wasn’t that confident, so I took a step back at that time and trusted that I did my part correctly. So, yes, it does feel a bit unfair; if I’m in this position, I should be here on my own.)”

Sumona Chakravarti was the first to take on the challenge and completed it. When it was Krishna Shroff's turn, she entered the cage but immediately began screaming. Despite encouragement from the other contestants, she was unable to complete the task. She chose to abort it, leading to her elimination from the show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, which premiered on July 27, 2024, kicked off with a lineup of contestants including Asim Riaz, Abhishek Kumar, Aditi Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra, Kedar Ashish Mehrotra, Niyati Fatnani, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumona Chakravarti, Shilpa Shinde, Shalin Bhanot, and Krishna Shroff.

So far, Asim Riaz and Shilpa Shinde have been evicted. Asim's exit followed a heated argument with the host, Rohit Shetty, and other contestants. Despite the disagreement, Shetty wished Asim success and announced that he would no longer continue on the show.

