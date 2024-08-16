Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 continues to entertain viewers with each new episode. Aashish Mehrotra, known for Anupamaa is currently appearing on the stunt-based show and has dropped some fun-filled pictures with Krishna Shroff and Abhishek Kumar. What caught everyone's attention was Krishna’s heartwarming reaction to the post.

Aashish Mehrotra took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures with co-contestants Krishna Shroff and Abhishek Kumar, showcasing their playful chemistry. The trio posed together, radiating serious ‘Khiladi’ energy.

Accompanying the post with a caption, he wrote, “Behind the scenes from #khatronkekhiladi ..” and accompanied it with the song Bye Bye Bye from Deadpool and Wolverine.

In the photos, the Anupamaa actor looked stylish in a colorful typography-printed jacket over a plain white t-shirt and black joggers. Krishna Shroff, daughter of Jackie Shroff, stunned in a red top and gold hoop earrings, while Abhishek sported a khaki and black bib-and-brace overall.

As soon as Aashish Mehrotra aka Toshu uploaded the pictures on social media, Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff commented with a heart emoji. Celebrities like Srishti Jain, Sagar Parekh, and more also reacted to the post.

Fans flooded the comment section with joy and admiration as one fan wrote, “Can't wait to see you all in one team. I know you all did your best.” Another fan commented, “Abhishek and you.”

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shinde and Krishna Shroff are making a comeback in the stunt-based show. Krishna Shroff was evicted in the previous week. She and Sumona attempted a car ramp stunt but were unsuccessful, leading to a final elimination challenge.

In the challenge, Krishna had to retrieve three parts from a cage while enduring electric shocks. Unfortunately, she was unable to complete the task and was eliminated from the show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 premiered on July 27, 2024, with an exciting lineup of contestants, including Asim Riaz, Abhishek Kumar, Aditi Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra, Kedar Ashish Mehrotra, Niyati Fatnani, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumona Chakravarti, Shilpa Shinde, Shalin Bhanot, and Krishna Shroff.

