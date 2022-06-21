KKK12 EXCLUSIVE: Nishant Bhat says friendship with Pratik Sehajpal gives positivity; Adds he isn’t adventurous

Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 (KKK 12) is already being shot in Cape Town, South Africa, and before leaving for the stunt based reality show, celebrity contestant Nishant Bhat had opened up about his phobias, and also on his friendship with co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal. “If I talk about my phobias, I have not done anything as such in my life - I am not an adventurous person. I am a chill guy. I like to go to Goa, I like sleeping, eating, chilling, and ofcourse dancing. Besides that I have not done anything adventurous in my life. Maximum that I have done is paragliding with a trainer. But apart from that, I am scared of every single thing on this planet, and I have never tried it,” laughs Nishant.

The choreographer shares that Pratik Sehajpal and he are very close friends, and will motivate each other in South Africa to perform the stunts. “The friendship that we forged in Bigg Boss OTT was genuine and naturally made, and fortunately we are doing all the shows together. Because of our understanding and tuning our comic timing was evident in The Khatra Khatra Show, and in Bigg Boss we supported each other a lot,” says Nishant.

He further adds, “Abhi is show (Khatron Ke Khiladi 12) mein jitna main marne wala hun utna woh bhi marne wala hai. If he gets hurt or something, of course I’ll look after him. Otherwise he is going to laugh at me, and I am going to laugh at him. Our friendship gives me that positivity, and maybe that will push us during the stunts too.”

Also Read | Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 EXCLUSIVE: 5 must haves in bag for a stunt based show - Sriti Jha & Rubina Dilaik reveal