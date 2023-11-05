Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Evicted contestant Manasvi Mamgai shares opinion about Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma

Actress-model Manasvi Mamgai, who entered Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card contestant, got evicted today (November 4) in a weekend ka vaar episode. Manasvi stayed inside the house for one week and locked horns with Anurag Dobhal. However, after getting eliminated from the Bigg Boss 17 house, Manasvi shared her opinions about all the contestants in the house in one word.

Manasvi Mamgai described Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma in one word:

Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Bigg Boss 17 contestant Manasvi Mamgai shared her opinions about the show's contestants in one word. She tagged every contestant in one word, however, when she was asked to describe Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma in one word, she called Neil "Ghum (lost)" and Aishwarya "Cry baby."

Watch Manasvi Mamgai's exclusive interview here-

Manasvi Mamgai describes all the contestants:

Apart from them, Manasvi was asked to give one word to the contestants. She called Munawar Faruqui (beware), Vicky Jain (politician), Mannara Chopra (overacting ki dukaan), Sana Khan (failed lawyer), Ankita Lokhande (acting to be Pavitra), Tehelka aka Sunny Aryaa (nothing but Tehelka), Arun Mahshetty (sleeping beauty), Jigna Vora (cook of the house), Rinku Dhawan (assistant cook) and Isha Malviya (hottie dottie).

About Manasvi Mamgai and Anurag Dobhal's brawl:

Manasvi Mamgai and Anurag Dobhal connected well in the initial days as they both were from the same state. However, the two got engaged in a heated argument after Anurag nominated Manasvi in nominations. Manasvi lost her calm as she felt Anurag backstabbed her. After the nomination task, Manasvi, who was fuming with anger, wrote 'Anurag is a traitor' on the mirror to slam him. However, Manasvi then got schooled by Bigg Boss for creating an obstacle in the shoot.

More about Bigg Boss 17's weekend ka vaar episode:

Apart from Manasvi Mamgai's eviction, Bigg Boss 17's weekend ka vaar saw several unmissable moments which kept the audiences on the edge of their seats. From Isha Malviya-Samarth Jurel-Abhishek Kumar being schooled by Salman Khan to Vicky Jain-Neil Bhatt being schooled for breaching the contract, the show kept the audiences glued throughout.

