Bigg Boss OTT 2 EXCLUSIVE-Jad Hadid talks about flashing his b*tt to Bebika Dhurve, says 'We all do mistakes'

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is just a week away from its grand finale, and the excitement to know the season's winner is at its peak. In the last weekend ka vaar, two contestants bid adieu to the show hosted by Salman Khan. Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdev, who spent over 55 days in the Bigg Boss house, were the ones who had to leave. They both had been part of the season since the beginning and had an incredible journey, forming close bonds with fellow contestants and much more. Speaking of Jad, his kiss with Akanksha Puri and his heated argument with Bebika Dhurve was one of the highlights of the season.

Jad Hadid talks about flashing his b*tt to Bebika Dhurve:

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Bigg Boss OTT 2 former contestant Jad Hadid spoke about the incident when he flashed his b*tt to Bebika Dhurve during their argument. When asked if he thinks that this action might affect his career, Jad shared, "Yes, I was wrong. I made a mistake, and I admitted it. I apologized for it for a whole week. We all make mistakes, but in different ways. We are not saints. If you make a mistake and realize it, and you take steps to improve and change, never repeating the same mistake again, then you are a great person. So, doing a mistake is okay as long as you acknowledge it and work to rectify it, changing people's perspectives and opinions about you. Well, I think I have turned things around. I apologize with all my heart every single day until the weekend ka vaar when Salman sir himself apologized to me. He has seen a lot worse than what I did on OTT."

Watch glimpse of Jad Hadid's interview here-

Talking about his equation with Bebika Dhurve, Jad said, "The cherry on top was, my friendship with Bebika now, after that, its been amazing. She got back to that position that spot of my little sister. She is there and she understood that whatever I did was impulsive. I apologised for it and I was sincere with my apology so if it will affect my career I hope not but I am ready to do everything that people see better and will make other people happy. I am not a people pleaser but you know if you have done a mistake and you realise that and you apologise for it and if you're sincere with your body language with the way you say it and how you deliver that apology, you should be considered forgiven."

Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale is slated to happen on August 14.

