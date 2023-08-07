Bigg Boss OTT 2 EXCLUSIVE-Jad Hadid opens up about Jiya Shankar betrayal, says 'She’s a backstabber'

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 has become one of the most popular Indian reality shows that many people enjoy because of the fun it delivers. Salman Khan is the host of the show which is full of controversy, clashes, and drama. Recently, Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdev were evicted from the Bigg Boss house a week before the grand finale, in a double eviction during Weekend Ka Vaar. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Jad shared his opinion about Jiya Shankar.

Jad Hadid opens up about Jiya Shankar

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Jad Hadid was asked to describe the Bigg Boss contestants in one word. When Jad was asked to describe Jiya Shankar he said, “Why do you make it so difficult? I am sorry to say that she proved that she’s a backstabber and she proved that in many situations.”

Jad Hadid and Jiya Shankar shared a unique bond from the start of the show which the viewers also enjoyed. But Jiya Shankar’s betrayal story goes back to when she was the last to choose between Avinash and Jad in the captaincy, but she chose to remove Jad over Avinash Sachdev as part of the appointment process for a new captain in one of the previous tasks. After this Jad revealed that he was hurt since Jiya betrayed him during the captaincy task by choosing Avinash over him. Later, Jiya defended herself by saying that captaincy was a separate matter and that she did not betray him and she sees Jad as a father figure in her life.

About Jad Hadid

Jad Hadid, also known as Mohammed Hassan Hadid, started working in TV commercials and other small shoots at the age of 11. He created a reputation for himself in the Lebanon fashion business with his chiseled face, expressive eyes, and flawless style. Jad Hadid is the highest-paid model and actor in the Middle East. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant, Jad Hadid made his acting debut in 2011 with Out Loud. In 2020, he made his web series debut with Debtelle.

