Rock Is A Lady's Modesty Episode 5: Lilisa And Otoha Go On Stage; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
Rock Is A Lady's Modesty Episode 5 will see Lilisa and Otoha begin their stage debut as they help out Red Familia, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap and more here.
In ‘Want to Use a Peer Seeker? / I'll Get Them Thrown Out!,’ Lilisa uses the Peer Seeker app to find new band members but finds most candidates unreliable. She discovers a symphonic band, Red Familia, seeking support for a live event.
Seeing it as a chance to gain performance experience, Lilisa and Otoha agree to help. Meanwhile, Alice stumbles upon their practice location and nearly catches them, but they manage to mislead her. On performance day, Alice unknowingly attends the same event with a friend.
Rock Is A Lady's Modesty Episode 5 will follow Lilisa and Otoha as they support Red Familia during a town concert. There, they will face provocation from professional singer Jun Ishiya, who will be seen mocking their genre-less performance.
Now driven to prove him wrong, Lilisa and Otoha will aim to energize the crowd and outshine Jun with their sound. During their fiery performance, Alice – present in the audience – will witness something that may bring major consequences for Lilisa.
Rock Is A Lady's Modesty Episode 5 is titled ‘My Heart’s Racing ♡ / I’m Giving It My All, So You’d Better Do the Same!!!’ It will air in Japan on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 11:56 pm JST on JNN, which is also known as TBS.
For international viewers, the English-subtitled version of Rock Is A Lady's Modesty Episode 5 will be available on HIDIVE. Fans in Southeast Asia can enjoy the series through Ani-One Asia’s official YouTube channel, where it is made available for regional streaming.
For more updates from the Rock Is A Lady's Modesty anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.
