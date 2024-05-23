Cody Rhodes Receives Major Threat Ahead of WWE’s Upcoming Japan Tour

Cody Rhodes is currently riding high as the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion. After quelling Roman Reigns’ indomitable championship reign, Rhodes went on to defeat AJ Styles at Backlash. The American Nightmare is now gearing up for his upcoming match against Logan Paul. However, amidst his preparations for this high-profile bout in Saudi Arabia, Rhodes found himself confronted by an unexpected challenge from an old adversary.

The star in question is the NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion, Gabe Kidd. The 27-year-old star took to social media to warn Cody Rhodes ahead of WWE’s upcoming tour to Japan.

Gabe Kidd warns Cody Rhodes to stay out of his territory

WWE recently announced its upcoming tour to Japan after 5 years. WWE has planned to host a series of three shows in Japan from July 25 to July 27, 2024. Among the confirmed lineup for these events are wrestling stars such as Cody Rhodes, Shinsuke Nakamura, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, IYO SKY, and The Kabuki Warriors.

After catching wind of this, Gabe Kidd took to X to react to Cody Rhodes’ excitement for the event. He wrote, "STAY OUT OF MY TERRITORY BEFORE I SLAP YOU UP AND TAKE YOUR BELT AGAIN‼️"

In addition, Kidd shared a short clip from their 2017 WCPW match in which he emerged victorious over Rhodes. Despite this, Rhodes has not yet issued a response to Kidd's aggressive remark. Much like Cody Rhodes, Kidd is basking in the glory of his ongoing championship reign. Kidd defeated Eddie Kingston to claim the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship at NJPW Resurgence. It will be interesting to see if Rhodes decides to rekindle his feud with Kidd online just for banter. Nonetheless, Rhodes’ remains focused on his next opponent for now. Offtopic, Cody Rhodes has a long history in NJPW.

STAY OUT OF MY TERRITORY BEFORE I SLAP YOU UP AND TAKE YOUR BELT



AGAIN‼️ https://t.co/NVWVJbGycq pic.twitter.com/a4FHab2TsO — GABE KIDD (@GabeKidd0115) May 21, 2024

Cody Rhodes was one of the members of the Bullet Club

Cody Rhodes was one of the prominent members of the Bullet Club. Interestingly, Gabe Kidd also happens to be a member of the stable. However, this didn’t keep Kidd from issuing a threat to Rhodes as a lot of time has passed since Rhodes’ involvement in the stable.

Rhodes joined the faction in 2016 and played a significant role during his stint, often competing alongside other Bullet Club members in various matches and storylines. All in all, a reprisal of their feud would make waves in the wrestling world. It remains to be seen if this story develops.