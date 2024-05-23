Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1298: Today’s Episode starts with Abhira checking her phone for the network as she tries to call the person who wants to meet her there. She hears Kajal. She recalls Sanjay’s words when she blamed her for Charu and Dev’s affair. She wonders how Charu could give up so easily on her love and thinks love loses in front of family. She says she has no love and family.

She hears Dadi talking to Vidya and Madhav. She asks Vidya and Madhav to go on a holiday on their anniversary. Vidya says it’s a good idea; they will go on a family vacation. Abhira gets happy for them and thanks almighty for fixing their relationship.

The guests wish and congratulate Manish. He wonders why they don’t know the guests. Surekha says she has seen them in Rohit and Ruhi’s marriage. Manish asks why they called them to their party.

Kaveri announces Armaan and Ruhi’s roka

Abhira collides with Gayatri Bua. Gayatri blesses her and says she got to know about Armaan and her divorce; she felt very bad. Abhira asks her what she is doing here at Goenka's party. Gayatri says Kaveri Mami her for a special occasion. Abhira thinks Dadisa is going to do something. She decides to leave. Manish tries to take the cake for Abhira. The dance performance begins. Charu dances with the girls.

Aryan and Kiara join. Armaan and Ruhi join them. Abhira imagines Armaan and herself dancing. Charu gets the rings. Dadi surprises everyone by announcing that Ruhi and Armaan will get engaged today, and their roka will also happen. Abhira is shocked. Manish throws away the ring's plate. Ruhi and everyone get worried.

Manish says Ruhi and Armaan’s engagement won’t happen. Dadi asks him to think before speaking as there are guests present. He says Ruhi’s image isn’t so weak that it will break apart if others talk about her. He says his answer is still no.

Kaveri says she will get them married. Suwarna interrupts and says she wants them to get married, but she doesn’t like how Kaveri brought it up. Surekha also supports them. She says Ruhi is their daughter, and Kaveri didn’t ask them once. Kaveri says Manish wasn’t ready to hear this. Manish says yes, Ruhi and Armaan can’t get married.

Armaan asks why Kaveri planned all this secretly. Dadi asks him whether he wants to marry Ruhi or not. He says yes, but with everyone’s happiness, he doesn’t want to repeat the mistake he made at Abhira’s time. Madhav takes him aside.

Abhira overhears Armaan and Madhav’s conversation

Abhira cries. Manish comes to her and sits beside her. She asks him not to say anything. Madhav asks Armaan to listen to his heart. He says Maasa is determined to get him and Ruhi married, but it's Armaan’s life, and he should think about it and do the right thing. They argue.

Madhav asks if he will hurt Abhira. Armaan says he cares about Ruhi, and Madhav should, too, as she does a lot for their family. He says he has no relation with Abhira, and she left. Madhav says he has seen him happy with Abhira. Armaan says it was an illusion; his happiness is with his family. He says he has decided that he is marrying Ruhi and storms off. Abhira cries. Manish looks at her.

Dadi asks Charu to find the ring. Charu gets it. Manisha says they should go back home and not create any more chaos, as an engagement should make everyone happy. Dadi says Ruhi’s engagement won’t ever happen if they try to please everyone. Ruhi says it's fine; her B nanu has always thought about her first, and she can’t cheat him. Armaan and Madhav come there.

Manish agrees to the engagement

Abhira gets a message. She gets up. Manish stumbles and gets hurt. Abhira supports him and takes him to the party. Everyone gets surprised. Ruhi rushes to him and asks how he got hurt. Manish says nothing. She apologizes for the trouble. She says she won’t get engaged to Armaan until he agrees.

He sees Abhira, then Armaan and Ruhi, and declares that he is ready for their engagement. Ruhi thanks and hugs him. Abhira turns away and cries. She leaves. Krish gives the first aid box. Ruhi does the aid to Manish.

Abhira meets the man and makes an excuse for coming late. They sit there to discuss.

Dadi asks to start the engagement ceremony. Armaan says they will celebrate Manish and Suwarna’s engagement today; they can have the engagement ceremony after one week. Rui agrees. Dadi asks why they're delaying now that everyone has agreed.

Vidya asks Armaan to get engaged. Manish says it doesn’t matter whether they get engaged today or next week because everyone is determined to engage them. Abhira looks on. Charu gets the rings. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

