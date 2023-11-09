EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Jiya Shankar reveals most embarrassing thing she did in front of ex-beau

Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Jiya Shankar sat down for an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla to talk about love, relationships, and situations. We asked her about the most embarrassing thing she had done in front of someone she liked. The actress got candid and shared a funny moment with us. Read along to know about the incident.

Jiya Shankar on the most embarrassing thing she has done in front of somebody she likes

On being asked about the most embarrassing thing she has done in front of someone she likes, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant took some time to think. After thinking, she replies, “I have to think about it... I might have done something because I am a weirdo. I will do anything, anytime, anywhere if I feel like it if I’m in the mood to do something crazy.”

Watch the full interview with Jiya Shankar here:

Then Jiya Shankar looked back at a funny incident. She shared, “There was this one time, my that-time boyfriend said that… we used to like in general, compliment people, and he said, ‘that girl is pretty’”.

Talking about her reaction to this statement, she laughed out loud and added, “And I don’t know what happened. I told him, ok, should I go and tell her that? Should I tell that you are interested in her?’ Let’s see what happens, and just for fun, I did that. And then I regretted.”

As she immediately regretted it, she apologized to the girl and told her what happened.

Further, talking about her relationship, she shared that she is a very secure person, and she gives the other person the liberty to break her trust or disrespect her. But once, somebody does that, she walks out of the relationship.

Meanwhile, in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, Jiya Shankar's journey was cut short as she was evicted a week before the Grand Finale. She made it to the top 6. After coming out of the reality show, the actress featured in several music videos.

